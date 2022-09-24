Ryan Blaney doesn't think competing against teammates is 'a disadvantage by any means'

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney believes that competing against teammates is not a disadvantage in any way. He, however, felt that it made sense to have all three of Team Penske’s drivers qualify for the first round of the playoffs.

All three Team Penske drivers – Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Rookie Austin Cindric – managed to advance into the Round of 12, moving one step closer to the 2022 championship.

Speaking to NASCAR.com, Blaney said that teammates can depend on each other despite one or two drivers missing out on the title hunt. He later said that it provides a better chance to try to get as many teammates in the Championship 4 round.

Blaney said:

“I definitely don’t think it’s a disadvantage by any means. It really speaks volumes to have all three of our cars advance out of the first round. I think you can still lean on each other, you still would even if one or two of your cars were out, but it gives you better odds to try to get as many cars to the final four as you can.”

Further in the conversation, the #12 driver said that having competition is good for NASCAR as well as for teammates. He also said that in other sports, teammates rely on each other to achieve the same goal, but in NASCAR, your teammates are your biggest competitors.

Blaney said:

“That’s really the neat thing about our sport and having teammates. In every other sport, your teammates, you’re relying on them and working toward the same goal with them. And in this sport, you have teammates but they’re also your competitors, too.”

“It does get tougher, deeper in the rounds” - Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney feels that competing against teammates becomes a difficult scenario when the playoff round arrives because at that stage every point matters, even if he is a teammate.

Blaney said:

“It’s always kinda been a tricky scenario, especially when the playoffs come. It’s a fine line. You’re all racing and every point matters, even if they’re teammates or not. But it does get tougher, deeper in the rounds. I don’t think you’ll cut anybody any breaks.”

In the current playoff standings, Logano and Blaney stand second and eighth with 3025 and 3013 points, respectively. While the Daytona 500 winner stands 12th with 3006 points below the cut-off line.

Catch Team Penske’s driver at Texas Motor Speedway for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET.

