Ryan Newman does some Modified testing at Martinsville Speedway

Ryan Newman goes from Martinsville to Atlanta and Bristol in ten days

With dirt races coming up next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ryan Newman decided he wanted to stay on top of his game and took a trip to Martinsville Speedway. The 43-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, the home of the Fighting Irish football team of Notre Dame, spent St. Patrick’s day testing a Modified at The Paperclip.

Newman said nothing he could take from the test would help him in his Cup car when he talked to the media via a Zoom call.

“We’re here focusing on the Whelan Modified, no doubt, but it’s like anything else, the guy that flies an F-16 can go back and fly a Piper Cub real easy, at least that’s the way I take it, so driving something that goes fast or turns better and has more acceleration just makes you better when you get to those bigger, slower stock cars.”

Calling a Modified "an amazing race car," Ryan Newman said he would get into one whenever he can find time in his schedule.

“This year, I plan on doing the Martinsville race, which obviously I’ve got a ton of laps at Martinsville, it’s close to home, and it’s Cup weekend, and then plan on doing the Richmond race when we can and the Loudon race that weekend, so just trying to fit things in when it makes sense. Gary Putnam and Bono Manion have put together a great Modified as they usually do, and it’s just fun racing against these guys. They do it for a living. We’re all hobby racing, but they do it for a living. They’re the best, and it’s fun to come out and race against them.”

Ryan Newman will head to Atlanta before Bristol

Ryan Newman, in a break during modified testing at Martinsville, confirms his competing in the truck race at Bristol next week — No. 39 Ford — owned by Brad Means. pic.twitter.com/56TuZMSBEf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 17, 2021

When NASCAR heads to Bristol, Ryan Newman will be behind the wheel of his regular Cup ride in the No. 6 Kohler Generators Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang. He will also get into the No. 39 World Truck Series Ford of Brad Means. He wants to do well for Means because this is his first race as an owner. Like everything else, the goal is to win.

“I definitely want to learn for the Cup race on the Cup weekend, no doubt, but we wouldn’t go there without the mindset of winning and focusing on that,” Ryan Newman said in the Zoom call.