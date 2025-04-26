Ryan Newman will debut in the CARS Tour at Sonoma

Ryan Newman is set to make his first start in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, driving the No. 7 car for Matt Piercy Racing. The veteran racer will step in for Tristan McKee, who will compete in the Trans-Am Series at Sonoma Raceway.

Ad

The update came through a tweet shared by motorsports journalist Matt Weaver. His update comes with an underlying fact, which is that it was arranged at the request of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Weaver tweeted:

“Ryan Newman will make his CARS Tour Late Model Stock debut driving this No. 7 for Matt Piercy Racing with Tristan Mckee running TransAm at Sonoma”

According to a detailed report by Matt Weaver for Short Track Scene, Ryan Newman had admitted that he has very little understanding of a Late Model Stock car. During a conversation ahead of practice at Orange County Speedway in North Carolina, Newman was asked about his experience with Late Models. His response made it clear that it would be new territory for him.

Ad

Trending

Ryan Newman confirmed that he had never competed in the Denny Hamlin Showdown or driven a proper Late Model Stock Car before. He mentioned that the only car that came close to this format was something he drove in 1999 or 2000.

He laughed off his own lack of familiarity, noting that he didn’t know the technical differences between a Super Late Model and a Late Model Stock. Still, he agreed to race simply because Dale Earnhardt Jr. had asked him. Speaking on the same, Newman said:

Ad

“To me, a Modified is a Modified, the Stock Car is a Stock Car.”

Ryan Newman also joked about how the tire on the Late Model Stock is the same one his daughter uses in her Crate 602 car and that he’s curious to learn more about it.

Newman also said that he hadn’t tested the car ahead of the event and hadn’t asked anyone, including Earnhardt, for setup advice.

Ad

“It’s just a race car,” he added. “It’s like getting off one tractor and onto another. You go from cutting grass to plowing dirt. It’s not hard. You just gotta know how to do it.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Newman, who has run in Tour Type Modifieds on the SMART Tour and part-time in NASCAR and other series, sees it as another fun addition to his racing portfolio.

He said that he admires drivers like Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson and Mario Andretti — racers who drive “everything” — and that he aspires to do the same, even if not at their level.

Ryan Newman’s racing career was uncertain after 2018, but he didn't quit

In 2018, Ryan Newman’s future was uncertain after a difficult NASCAR Cup Series season with Richard Childress Racing. He had spent five years at RCR but missed the playoffs in 2018. The team’s performance had dipped, and it became clear that a separation was coming.

Ad

Newman, who started with Team Penske and won the 2002 Rookie of the Year title over Jimmie Johnson, had become known as "Rocket Man" for earning 51 career poles. After a successful run at Stewart-Haas Racing, he moved to RCR to replace Jeff Burton in the No. 31 Chevrolet.

His first year with RCR was his best, but the seasons that followed didn’t produce strong results. Speaking to ESPN in 2018, in an interview with Bob Pockrass, Ryan Newman was firm about continuing his career:

Ad

"I don't want to quit. I don't want to retire. I've got the blessing of my wife and kids to pursue my goal and not everybody gets that. I look forward to pursuing that goal."

He pointed to past playoff appearances and that he still believed he could perform well:

“We were able to put competitive cars on the racetrack, qualify for the playoffs on multiple occasions, and make a strong run at a championship… I want to be at a place where I feel like I can help the team and the team can help me.”

After parting ways with RCR, Ryan Newman joined Roush Fenway Racing for the 2019 season. Since then, he has raced in various formats — including, now, with a debut in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.