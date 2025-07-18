Ryan Preece makes feelings clear on his Crown Vic paint scheme ahead of the battle with Cleetus McFarland

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece recently took to social media to reveal his Crown Vic paint scheme for the upcoming New England 900 event hosted by Cleetus McFarland. The car reveal comes ahead of a much-anticipated head-to-head on Friday, where Preece will compete in a field of Crown Vics against the popular YouTuber and part-time ARCA driver.

The image was shared on X, where Preece posted a photo of his Crown Vic, showing its aquamarine green, white, and black color scheme. The caption read,

“Sign Pro knocked it out of the park bringing this Crown Vic to life. @StaffordSpeedwy”

The tweet was accompanied by another one from RFK Racing. They wrote in their caption,

“Ryan Preece. Cleetus McFarland. A field of Crown Vics. Friday might be the best race of 2025 ❗”

Cleetus McFarland’s New England 900 will take place on July 18 at Stafford Motor Speedway. Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, is not only the event host but also a competitor in the Crown Vic race.

The New England 900’s Friday sold-out lineup includes the main Crown Vic event—the same race Ryan Preece will enter with his newly revealed car—along with a Van Prix and other high-octane spectacles. Saturday’s schedule includes the Burnout Rivals contest and a Street Stock race.

Ryan Preece’s appearance at the event is part of a packed week at Stafford. Just two days prior to the Cleetus McFarland showdown, Preece will be back behind the wheel of a modified in the GAF Roofing Modified Masters 80-lap feature on Wednesday, July 16. This will be his first modified race at Stafford since 2022.

Cleetus McFarland on his favorite ride, YouTube start, and racing journey

In a recent Instagram interview with media outlet @chat.us.up, Cleetus McFarland spoke about his favorite car, his driving history, and how he came from YouTube to NASCAR and ARCA racing. He was first asked about his favorite car off the racetrack. McFarland answered,

“Besides my 1983 Winnebago, favorite car outside the track probably my car neighbor, 1000 horsepower Crown Vic (Ford Crown Victoria). Best car ever made.”

His love for the Crown Vic isn’t new, but hearing it directly from him confirms why it features in his races, including the upcoming New England 900.

When the conversation turned to his record behind the wheel, McFarland was straightforward about past incidents. He shared,

“I've got one criminal drag racing charge and just a couple speeding tickets—maybe four or five in 20 years.”

The interview also touched on his rise to online fame. McFarland explained that his YouTube career started out organically,

“Just started making videos, and people enjoyed watching them, and we just built a great team.”

He credited much of his success to the loyal following that supports his events and helps expand his brand. His involvement in NASCAR is tied to this same team mentality. He revealed,

“We bought a part of the company called Kenetik, and now we get to sponsor our own race car… it’s a lot of magic, and fun and really great group of people to support us.”

McFarland is currently competing part-time in the ARCA Menards Series. He is racing for Rette Jones Racing, driving the #30 Ford.

