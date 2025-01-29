Ryan Preece names the “perfect alternative fit” if NASCAR were to host the Clash in a different city

Ahead of his debut with RFK Racing, Ryan Preece was asked which city would best host The Clash. Preece believes New Smyrna Speedway, Florida, would be a "perfect" alternative to the current track, Bowman Gray Stadium.

For the upcoming Clash, Preece will drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing for the first time. He previously drove the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing but the team exited the sport after the 2024 season.

Speaking with the media regarding the Clash at Bowman Gray, Preece shared his thoughts on the most deserving city as far as hosting the pre-season race is concerned.

"It’s really tough because there are different little pockets in the United States that are really passionate about racing. The challenge of it is it’s February, but, if I was gonna say there’s somewhere that would be really cool to kick off Speedweeks or basically Speed Month when it comes to racing in February all the way through, is New Smyrna."

The 34-year-old driver added:

"If they weren’t gonna be able to go to Bowman Gray Stadium and they were looking for another venue, New Smyrna, to me, seems like such a perfect fit when it comes to the racing."

Preece argued hosting "The Clash" at the Florida-based New Smyrna Speedway would be an ideal start to the Speedweek, a series of racing events held at the Daytona International Speedway. It would also coincide with racing series such as the Whelen Modified Tour, a NASCAR-owned open-wheel racing series that hosts its season-opener at New Smyrna.

Nevertheless, the Connecticut native looked forward to racing at the Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina.

"But, obviously, certainly, I’m excited about going to Bowman Gray and giving the opportunity to Winston-Salem to host this historic event,” Preece concluded.

In Picture: Ryan Preece driving the No. 41 Ford at The Clash in Los Angeles last year - Source: Imagn

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium replaced the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which was held in Los Angeles for three years. This non-points-paying race was previously held at the Daytona International Speedway ahead of the long-week racing event leading up to the Daytona 500.

Ryan Preece will enter the season as the new third driver for RFK Racing, teaming up with Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

RFK Racing announces "crucial" move for Ryan Preece

Earlier this month, RFK Racing announced the crew chief for Ryan Preece. Derrick Finley will serve as the shot caller for Preece, which team co-owner Brad Keselowski believes is a crucial role for the young No. 60 team.

In a press release, Keselowski said:

“We’re thrilled to have Derrick lead the No. 60 team [...] His experience and technical knowledge of the sport will play a crucial role in the initial development and growth of the No. 60 team.”

Preece, meanwhile, said Finley's experience would help the No. 60 team grow amid its debut season.

“Derrick will be a big help in getting the team integrated in the RFK processes,” Preece stated. “His experience with the procedures the organization has in place will help lay the foundation for the No. 60 car.”

Coming with 20 years of experience as a NASCAR crew chief, Derrick Finley will play a huge role in the team's three-car expansion program starting in 2025. He previously served as a part-time crew chief of the No. 60 car for three races last year.

