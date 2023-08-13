Ryan Preece was “present without being there” via FaceTime for his daughter’s birth as he drove in Michigan’s rain-hit race on Monday

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece managed to be present for the birth of his daughter even while engaged in the world of racing.

Preece, known for his prowess behind the wheel of the #41 Ford Mustang for SHR, found himself in a unique predicament. The Cup Series race in Michigan, originally slated to conclude on a rain-soaked Sunday, got postponed.

As the rain clouds lingered over the Michigan International Speedway, Preece's dual responsibilities as a race car driver and an expectant father became a true test of his commitment.

The 32-year-old driver, eager to compete and fulfill his racing obligations, found himself separated from his wife, who was about to give birth to their first child.

Unforeseen circumstances led to Preece being away from home and at the racetrack when his daughter's arrival into the world was imminent. Racing against time and nature, Preece's desire to be with his family clashed with the demands of the racetrack.

Ryan Preece's story took an unexpected turn when he decided to leverage technology to bridge the gap between his racing duties and his personal life. Despite the geographical distance that separated him from his wife, Preece managed to be virtually present during the birth of his daughter through the magic of FaceTime.

In the media interview prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race in Indianapolis, Ryan Preece told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass about the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced on that fateful Monday.

"Going into this journey, we hired a doula in case of the worst-case scenario where I was not home. But I got a call Monday morning at 2 AM, and she (my wife) called me," Preece shared.

As the Cup Series race in Michigan ultimately unfolded, Preece's split attention didn't deter him from performing on the track. While he might have been physically absent from the delivery room, he made sure to be virtually present for one of the most cherished moments of his life. The 32-year-old summed up his unique experience with heartfelt gratitude:

"I was able to FaceTime (my wife) and be present without being there. Really, really thankful that we have a healthy daughter, and it's awesome being a father."

Ryan Preece and wife were caught off-guard about the birth of their daughter

Little did the Stewart-Haas Racing driver know that a rain-soaked racetrack and a postponed race would be the least of his concerns.

As the motorsports community anxiously awaited the rescheduled race, Preece's personal journey was about to take a detour he and his wife had not anticipated.

The young couple, eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child, had taken precautions to ensure that Preece's racing commitments would not compromise their family's well-being.

"Going into this journey, we hired a doula in case of the worst-case scenario where I was not home," Preece revealed.

As he received a 2 AM call on Monday morning, Ryan Preece recounted the situation that surrounded himself and his wife.

"She was scared, but our doula came, brought her to the hospital," Preece said.

The timing of their daughter's birth was a curveball that even the most seasoned racetrack could not have predicted. With a C-section scheduled for a week later, the couple had not envisaged welcoming their bundle of joy into the world during that particular week. The NASCAR driver revealed:

"We actually had a C-section scheduled for a week from then, so we really didn't even think that that could happen or not that it couldn't happen."

Despite the anxious situation for Ryan Preece, the Stewart-Haas driver managed to salvage a 22nd-spot finish in the race in Michigan.