Ryan Preece sends a clear “respect” payback message after Clash incident with Jimmie Johnson’s LMC driver

FrontStretch recently featured RFK driver Ryan Preece in a post-qualifying race interview. He expressed his thoughts on the incident with Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek, which happened in the last heat race.

After Stewart Haas Racing departed from stock car racing, Ryan Preece had no seat for the next season. But things changed last November when Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing signed a deal with the driver amid their three-car charter expansion. Preece will drive the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the team in the Cup Series.

Preece had a heated bump-and-run battle with John Hunter Nemechek during the fourth heat race at the Bowman Gray Stadium. The LMC driver executed an aggressive move on Preece, sliding into third position. However, the RFK driver was not going to back down and sent Nemechek into the barriers, making sure the LMC driver lost precious time and was forced to a last-chance qualifier.

Reflecting upon the situation in the interview, Ryan Preece stated:

"I think guys all know it's Bowman Gray and the type of racing that you're gonna have to do. I mean, unfortunately, I don't, I want to go in there and smash someone, but this is the product we're in. And you know, if you race respectfully, you'll get respect back. If you don't then, we've all been doing this long enough to know how to do it. So yeah." [02:28]

The #60 Ford driver secured his spot in the top 23 drivers and will start the race from 12th place. Meanwhile, Nemechek competed in the LCQ, but Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry secured the final two spots.

"Will win his first cup race this year": Brad Keselowski on Ryan Preece's 2025 season

Ryan Preece joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for the 2025 season with NASCAR veteran Derrick Finley as his crew chief and Kroger as his new sponsor. He will run with teammates, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in the next season. The new RFK driver has 187 starts in the Cup Series and secured 16 top-ten finishes with a single pole position.

Preece has yet to bag his first win in the series, and team owner Brad Keselowski believes in the #60 driver that he will secure his first win this year. Reflecting upon the same, Keselowski shared a post on X and wrote:

"I feel Ryan will win his first cup race this year," Keselowski said.

Further, Ryan Preece revealed his expectations for the next season and stated (via Speedway Digest):

"My expectations are high. They’ve always been high. I don’t ever set a bar low. I always want to set it really high and winning races is the goal. I didn’t move down here and do the sacrifices and put my family through what I’ve done to come down here and just be a part of the show. That’s not who I am as a racer. I’m somebody that wants to win races."

Ryan Preece wrapped up the 2024 season in 26th place with four top-ten finishes.

