Ryan Preece shares hilarious video trying to “impress his boss” Brad Keselowski

Ryan Preece shared a hilarious video of himself trying to impress his team owner, Brad Keselowski. He was seen enjoying all the monotonous parts of being a NASCAR driver, along with him calling Keselowski the “best boss ever”.

Preece is currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #60 for RFK Racing owned by Brad Keselowski, John W. Henry and Jack Roush. With his addition to the team, RFK expanded to a three-car operation. The 2025 season marks his sixth full-time season in the Cup Series following two years with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Before moving up to the Cup Series, Preece had four wins in the other series (two in the Xfinity Series and two in Craftsman Truck Series). He is known for surviving multiple airborne crashes, which has earned him the sarcastic nickname of “Rocketman”.

Ryan Preece has had a decent start to the season with him already achieving one top-five finish and three top-ten finishes. He is currently sitting in at 14th spot in the Cup standings with 201 points.

Preece shared a hilarious video of him going through the motions in the day of him preparing for the race at Talladega Superspeedway. In order to show how much he loves his work, he shared the video on X with the caption:

"Just found out my boss follows me on here"

In one of the pictures, Brad Keselowski could be seen, to which Preece captioned:

“Best boss ever!”

Brad Keselowski is a Cup Series driver and co-owner of RFK Racing. Keselowski won the Xfinity Series championship in 2010 and achieved the pinnacle of NASCAR by winning the Cup Series in 2012.

The Michigan native has amassed 36 NASCAR Cup Series wins, tying him at third among currently active drivers. He has six Cup Series wins at Talladega so he will aiming to repeat the heroics on April 27. He is a superspeedway specialist, winning Southern 500 and Brickyard 400 for Team Penske.

Brad Keselowski reveals the nuances of pushing and driver alliances in NASCAR

Brad Keselowski shared his insights on the complexities of pushing, drafting, and driver alliances in superspeedway racing. He explained that while the Next Gen car’s aerodynamic features-such as the "wicker" on the rear spoiler-help stabilize airflow and make pushing more manageable, the act of pushing remains inherently risky.

Keselowski recounted his involvement in a massive 28-car crash during the 2024 YellaWood 500, triggered while he was pushing another car and was caught in a chain reaction, highlighting the delicate balance drivers must maintain between aggression and control (via Claire B Lang).

"There's no bad pushers on the last lap of Talladega. There are different spots that you'd rather be pushed. The cars tend to really like being pushed down the back stretch, and the Next Gen car is pretty forgiving about accepting a push as a whole, particularly when they put the wicker on the car." (0:25 onwards)

Despite a winless start to the 2025 season, Keselowski views Talladega as a unique and thrilling challenge where experience can make a critical difference.

