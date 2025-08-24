Ryan Preece takes a stand against Ross Chastain’s racing style post Daytona run-in

Ryan Preece voiced his frustration with Ross Chastain after drafting with him on Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He took to his team radio and made it clear that he was 'sick' of Chastain's drafting abilities.After the 12-car wreck in Stage 1, Chastain had cycled to the front with a push from Ryan Preece and his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Shane van Gisbergen. He went on to win Stage 2 while Preece abandoned him as his drafting partner and finished behind at eighth.Preece let it known that Chastain couldn't handle the draft well.&quot;I’m sure he was asking why I pulled out. But I’m sick of following him. He doesn’t know how to push, or whenever he pulls up in front of me, he doesn’t know how to lead. So, I’m not following him,” he said iva On3.comPreece ultimately finished 14th and missed his chance at a playoff berth, but he did place one spot ahead of Ross Chastain. Ryan Blaney won the race in a stellar four-wide battle to the checkered flag. Daniel Suarez, Justin Haley, Cole Custer and Erik Jones rounded out the top-5 and nearly ousted Alex Bowman from the playoffs.The result now sends the HMS driver into the post-season purely on points. Notably, Bowman was taken out of contention during the Stage 1 wreck.Ross Chastain reflects on mental state ahead of the playoffsRoss Chastain missed the playoff cut last year but has earned his spot this season with a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The triumph came with 14 races left in the regular season, and he was among the first on his team to get into the playoffs.During a media interview at Daytona, Chastain was asked if such an early playoff berth had any effect on him, and the No.1 driver had this to say.&quot;I probably weigh about the same physically, but I'm telling you don't feel like it. It's amazing. That's why you see so much elation when I do win, because I know how much that means and you saw it back at the 600.&quot; (0:09 onwards)“Imma go to dinner with my family tonight and enjoy it, whereas last year I was just, I was still with em but wasn't I wasn't really there. I was so worried what was gonna happen and it's not productive but it's the competitor in me,” he added. (via X/Dalton Hopkins)Ross Chastain's stage win earned him an extra playoff point, taking his tally to seven and tying him with Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe. His Trackhouse Racing teammate, SVG, however, severely outranks him with 22 points in the playoff standings.The two drivers now head to Darlington Raceway for Round 1 of the playoffs.