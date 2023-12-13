Saints' running back Alvin Kamara launches NASCAR-themed merchandise, arrives at NFL game in official Toyota pace car

NFL star and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara recently launched NASCAR special merchandise.

Alvin Kamara, who is an ambassador for NASCAR, launched a brand-new special set of merchandise, including a shirt, hoodie and a jacket. Prior to the Saints' fixture against Carolina Panthers, Kamara arrived at his home game in a custom Toyota Supra pace car.

The 28-year-old was also sporting the jacket as he came to Caesars Superdome for the fixture against Panthers. Other Saints players were also spotted with the same merchandise during the warm-ups.

Additionally, Kamara and Saints were joined by a special guest on the sidelines in the form of 2023 Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was seen posing with Alvin Kamara and rooting for the Saints, who secured a convincing win over Carolina Panthers.

Kamara has been working with NASCAR since 2021, when he joined the stock-car racing series on a part-time basis. He was named the Growth & Engagement Advisor the same year.

Ryan Blaney compares NASCAR's junior ranks to NFL's

In a recent episode of Bussin' With The Boys' podcast, 2023 Cup Series champion and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney detailed the similarities between the junior ranks of NFL and NASCAR.

The 29-year-old driver compared the less prominent racing leagues in the racing series to those in NFL. Highlighting the patterns that youngsters in both the sports follow in order to get better opportunities, Blaney said:

"I feel like the steps are a little bit different. There are a lot of similarities… Like we have little league, like there is local tiny… I started when I was like nine, so like go-karts all those stuff that’s just like a little league kid getting going. T ball or something. So, there are different steps you take as you are getting older. I’d say like our AAA or AA is like Trucks or Xfinity Series and then you hope you get noticed and you make it up to the big leagues. You know, like the Cup Series."