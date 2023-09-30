Sam Hunt Racing to honor Sherry Pollex by running her foundation Sherry Strong’s paint scheme at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Sam Hunt Racing will be honoring the late Sherry Pollex next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The #24 SHR team will be running a special livery dedicated to the Sherry Strong Foundation.

Connor Mosack, who will pilot the #24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Supra GR, will run the tribute livery in the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Roval. The #24 Toyota will feature black and teal as the primary colors, with Pollex's dogs Charlee and Grayson featured on the car.

Sherry Pollex, who passed away in early September after battling ovarian cancer, had been a long-time advocate of cancer awareness. She was the former partner of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr.

Pollex founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation along with her partner back in 2007 and later founded the Sherry Strong Foundation. The latter is an organization aimed at spreading awareness and empowering women battling gynecological cancers.

She helped create the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology at Novant Health’s Weisinger Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Richmond Burgdoff, Pollex's brother-in-law will be serving as the car chief of the #24 Toyota Supra. Watch Connor Mosack drive the #24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra in the Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM ET.

Sam Hunt Racing owner calls Sherry Pollex a "champion" worth celebrating

Long before her own diagnosis of ovarian cancer, Sherry Pollex had been an advocate for cancer awareness. She dedicated her life to the cause she believed in, becoming a beacon of hope for other cancer patients.

Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing, said that he hoped to make a positive impact in the lives of many with the special livery.

“My love and passion for this story has never been drawn from the sole desire to stand in victory lane and collect statistics, or even collect the trophies that seem to bring us temporary validation and happiness we often seek,” he was quoted by the team.

“My true love is people, and the ability to make a positive impact using this platform is my passion.”

Hunt recognized Sherry as a champion as he added:

“Sherry Pollex not only shared this passion but was a proven champion within it. She fought her courageous battle with cancer alongside teammates who are near and dear to our SHR family."

"To honor Sherry, the Pollex family, and the Sherry Strong Foundation on our race car is a privilege I know I will never feel truly deserving of. It’s going to be a special weekend celebrating this champion in Charlotte”.