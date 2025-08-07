  • NASCAR
  • Samantha Busch calls out IVF policy delay months after Trump's executive order: "This isn't a game" 

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 07, 2025 03:32 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Getty
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, spends time with his wife Samantha and daughter Lennix Key on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400- Source: Getty

Samantha Busch is demanding answers about a long-overdue federal IVF policy update. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed frustration over the lack of progress months after an executive order was supposed to yield concrete recommendations on making in vitro fertilization more affordable and accessible. Samantha Busch added that IVF is not a political tool or luxury; it’s a medical necessity for families struggling with infertility.

The post was shared on Samantha Busch’s Instagram account, where she regularly advocates for infertility awareness. As the co-founder of the Bundle of Joy Fund, a nonprofit that provides IVF grants, Samantha Busch has long used her platform to highlight the challenges and financial burdens families face in taking up fertility treatments.

In the post, Samantha spoke about the lack of transparency from the White House. She pointed out that while an executive order signed by Donald Trump in February had set a 90-day deadline for policy recommendations on IVF, no updates have been shared, and no plans have been made public.

Samantha Busch wrote that the issue of IVF access should not be about political parties, saying she doesn’t care if someone is a Democrat or a Republican. She wrote,

"I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, this isn’t a game."

Instead, the public has been left to rely on unnamed sources and speculative headlines. She wrote,

“We deserve more than rumors, distractions, and unnamed sources. We deserve the truth, transparency, and ACTION.”
She added, “IVF is unattainable for most Americans…One of our most important pleas was: whatever you do, do not give people false hope.”
“So respectfully, who said what? And where’s the recommendation? 1 in 6 couples are waiting.”
Back in February, Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Domestic Policy Council to create policy recommendations within 90 days to reduce IVF costs and improve access. That deadline expired in May. But as of August, no such recommendations have been made public.

On August 3, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources, that the White House currently has no plan to introduce or require coverage for IVF treatment. This contradicts Trump’s earlier promises, including a campaign pledge where he called himself the “father of IVF” and said insurance companies or the government would cover the costs. The executive order, however, has not resulted in any meaningful changes so far.

Parenting struggles and personal stakes for Samantha Busch

For Samantha Busch, the fight for IVF access is not just advocacy; it’s tied directly to her own story as a parent. Married to NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, she is the mother of two children, Brexton and Lennix. Their first child, Brexton, was born through IVF. Their daughter Lennix was born in 2022 through surrogacy.

Samantha has spoken openly about the emotional demands of parenting, particularly the pressure to be fully present for both children. On a recent episode of her podcast, she shared how mom guilt often creeps in. Whether she’s out with friends or away for work, she admitted that thoughts of missing moments with her kids are constant.

“Oh my gosh, I struggle with mom guilt so bad. Like we are in Sonoma and we were doing a wine tasting with our friends and it was great, but I was like, damn. What if I'm missing this, what Lennix is doing or Brexton's doing, and it's really hard…”

To manage it, Samantha said she focuses on being intentional with her time. For Lennix, that means putting the phone away and spending time in the pool or garden. With Brexton, it means dinners at his favorite steakhouse followed by movie nights, moments that are just for him.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

