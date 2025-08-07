Samantha Busch calls out IVF policy delay months after Trump's executive order: "This isn't a game" 

Samantha Busch is demanding answers about a long-overdue federal IVF policy update. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed frustration over the lack of progress months after an executive order was supposed to yield concrete recommendations on making in vitro fertilization more affordable and accessible. Samantha Busch added that IVF is not a political tool or luxury; it’s a medical necessity for families struggling with infertility.The post was shared on Samantha Busch’s Instagram account, where she regularly advocates for infertility awareness. As the co-founder of the Bundle of Joy Fund, a nonprofit that provides IVF grants, Samantha Busch has long used her platform to highlight the challenges and financial burdens families face in taking up fertility treatments.In the post, Samantha spoke about the lack of transparency from the White House. She pointed out that while an executive order signed by Donald Trump in February had set a 90-day deadline for policy recommendations on IVF, no updates have been shared, and no plans have been made public.Samantha Busch wrote that the issue of IVF access should not be about political parties, saying she doesn’t care if someone is a Democrat or a Republican. She wrote,&quot;I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, this isn’t a game.&quot;Instead, the public has been left to rely on unnamed sources and speculative headlines. She wrote,“We deserve more than rumors, distractions, and unnamed sources. We deserve the truth, transparency, and ACTION.”She added, “IVF is unattainable for most Americans…One of our most important pleas was: whatever you do, do not give people false hope.”“So respectfully, who said what? And where’s the recommendation? 1 in 6 couples are waiting.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBack in February, Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Domestic Policy Council to create policy recommendations within 90 days to reduce IVF costs and improve access. That deadline expired in May. But as of August, no such recommendations have been made public.On August 3, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources, that the White House currently has no plan to introduce or require coverage for IVF treatment. This contradicts Trump’s earlier promises, including a campaign pledge where he called himself the “father of IVF” and said insurance companies or the government would cover the costs. The executive order, however, has not resulted in any meaningful changes so far.Parenting struggles and personal stakes for Samantha BuschFor Samantha Busch, the fight for IVF access is not just advocacy; it’s tied directly to her own story as a parent. Married to NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, she is the mother of two children, Brexton and Lennix. Their first child, Brexton, was born through IVF. Their daughter Lennix was born in 2022 through surrogacy.Samantha has spoken openly about the emotional demands of parenting, particularly the pressure to be fully present for both children. On a recent episode of her podcast, she shared how mom guilt often creeps in. Whether she’s out with friends or away for work, she admitted that thoughts of missing moments with her kids are constant.“Oh my gosh, I struggle with mom guilt so bad. Like we are in Sonoma and we were doing a wine tasting with our friends and it was great, but I was like, damn. What if I'm missing this, what Lennix is doing or Brexton's doing, and it's really hard…”To manage it, Samantha said she focuses on being intentional with her time. For Lennix, that means putting the phone away and spending time in the pool or garden. With Brexton, it means dinners at his favorite steakhouse followed by movie nights, moments that are just for him.