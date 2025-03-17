Samantha Busch dazzles in 'loud sparkly' race day fit featuring shimmer pants to support husband Kyle Busch at the Pennzoil 400

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch recently shared an update on her social media, flaunting her race day outfit for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Samantha is seen on the sidelines cheering on for her husband at nearly every race of the season.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, have been married for nearly 14 years. Their journey began in 2008, leading to their wedding on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. They’ve since built a loving family with their son Brexton, born in 2015, and daughter Lennix, born in 2022.

On her Instagram story, a platform where she has 260k followers, Samantha broke down her 'sparkly' race day outfit as her husband geared up for the Pennzoil 400.

"Okay, today's race day look is a loud sparkly one because we are in Vegas. So this is an old set from Zara, but I love that it sparkles, and I paired it with our leopard race day tee. So if you are looking for this on Shop Samantha Busch, this is actually a regular-length shirt, I just made it into a crop. I am all about the leopard so, that was super fun. And the glitter is giving me all the Vegas vibes. Here we go. Starting P4, hoping for a great day," Busch's wife said.

via @samanthabusch on Instagram

Samantha Busch is more than just a NASCAR wife—she’s a successful entrepreneur and author. She owns Shop Samantha Busch, a racing-themed clothing line, and wrote Fighting Infertility, a book where she shares her personal struggles with infertility while raising awareness and offering support to others facing similar challenges.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, who pilots the #8 Chevrolet for RCR, had a tough outing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The former champion lost his right rear wheel on a Stage 2 restart, setting him back, despite a strong qualifying run. After starting in P4, Busch struggled to recover and ultimately finished near the back of the field in P33.

Kyle Busch's wife opens up on 'overwhelming' emotions after Donald Trump's 'incredible' decision

Samantha Busch, wife of former Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch, recently expressed her excitement over an executive order signed by newly elected President Donald Trump. The order focuses on improving and subsidizing IVF treatments, a cause close to Samantha’s heart due to her personal fertility struggles. She called the decision “incredible” and emphasized the need for affordable treatment.

"Incredible for families facing infertility. After years of advocating n sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease n deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments." Kyle Busch's wife wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Samantha and her husband have also voiced their support for military families struggling with infertility. Their efforts are part of the Bundle of Joy Fund, a foundation they established to provide financial assistance and raise awareness for those facing challenges in starting a family.

