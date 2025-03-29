Samantha Busch reveals the track that stands out when showing someone 'why she's Kyle Busch's wife' 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared a clip on her Instagram account revealing the soundtrack she "hears" when someone asks her if she is Kyle Busch's wife. Additionally, she added a one-word caption to the post.

Kyle and Samantha Busch have been married for over a decade. The couple met during a race weekend and soon began dating. They tied the knot on December 31, 2010, and share two children: Brexton Busch and Lennix Key Busch. Apart from being a mother of two, Mrs. Busch has a career as a lifestyle influencer on Instagram, with nearly 250K followers.

In her latest reel, Samantha Busch shared the confident moment introducing herself as Kyle Busch's wife. Mrs. Busch revealed she hears "Thunderstruck" by the iconic rock band AC/DC. She captioned the clip:

"The song that I hear when I'm about to show someone why I'm Kyle Busch's wife."

She also included a caption for the post:

"SFB 😉😘"

Mrs. Bush has been vocal about infertility and her IVF struggles while conceiving her first child. Through her charitable organization, 'Bundle of Joy,' she helps other couples who face difficulties in their pregnancy journey.

Reflecting on her experience as a patient for over a decade, the Office of the Domestic Policy Council invited her to the White House this week. With her insights, Mrs. Busch is working with the government to reduce the cost of treatment and make it more accessible for everyone. Samantha expressed that she felt "honored" to receive an invitation from the White House. She also aims to break the taboo surrounding infertility in her community.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, seeks to expand her charitable efforts to support military families

Last month, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared an Instagram post about expanding her 'Bundle of Joy' foundation to assist military families grappling with infertility. Samantha wrote:

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. Yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—receive no financial assistance when they want to build families of their own."

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, regardless of their income or circumstances," she added.

The foundation has provided around $2 million in funding and assisted over 100 families struggling with infertility. As a survivor herself, Kyle Busch's wife aims to help as many families as possible.

She even wrote a book based on her experience, "Fighting Fertility," with a rating of 4.9 on Amazon. The book was released in 2021 to encourage others to consider IVF.

