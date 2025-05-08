Samantha Busch rocks a startling gold bikini on her getaway with husband Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing her wearing a striking gold bikini paired with a matching cowboy hat. The lifestyle blogger posted the image along with a one-word caption.

Ad

The mirror selfie offers a clear view of Samantha wearing a golden bikini with metallic sheen, complemented by a matching cowboy hat. It was shared during a getaway with Kyle Busch, just days after his 40th birthday celebrations. She captioned the photo by writing,

“Yeehaw”

Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch's wife's story on Instagram. Source: Via Instagram, @samanthabusch

In a recent post, Samantha also celebrated her beau, Kyle Busch’s 40th birthday. She shared photos of herself, Kyle Busch, and their children and commemorated the occasion with the caption,

Ad

Trending

“Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.❤️”

Ad

Samantha Busch met Kyle at a racing event in 2007 while working as a promotional model during college. They started dating soon after and got married on December 31, 2010. The couple now shares two children — son Brexton and daughter Lennix. Over the years, Samantha has built her own identity as a lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, IVF advocate, and author. Together with Busch, she co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund to support families struggling with infertility treatments.

Ad

Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch show pride in son Brexton's win

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton Busch, earned his first win in the A-Class Micro division on Saturday, May 3, at US 24 Speedway. Driving the #18 Sprint car, Brexton won the A Wing Micros Concept Chassis NOW600 event by a margin of just 0.022 seconds.

Both Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch shared their excitement on social media. Samantha, who was at the track, posted live updates and reactions during the race on her Instagram story. She covered everything, from lap traffic to caution flags, building up to the final moments when Brexton crossed the line. After the win, she posted,

Ad

“Nice job Brexton!!! Way to fight!!”

Kyle Busch also posted about the win, sharing a video of Brexton’s final move on his own story. He wrote,

“ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!! 🙌🏻💪🏻”

In the week leading up to the win, Brexton had a packed racing schedule. At Millbridge Speedway on Wednesday, he placed 15th in the Shop JR Nation Winged Micro event. On Friday at Miami County Raceway, he earned fifth and fourth-place finishes in two separate NOW600 events. He also raced in the Restricted Micros Doug Wright Racing NOW600 category on the same day as his A-Class win and secured third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.