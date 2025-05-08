Samantha Busch rocks a startling gold bikini on her getaway with husband Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing her wearing a striking gold bikini paired with a matching cowboy hat. The lifestyle blogger posted the image along with a one-word caption.
The mirror selfie offers a clear view of Samantha wearing a golden bikini with metallic sheen, complemented by a matching cowboy hat. It was shared during a getaway with Kyle Busch, just days after his 40th birthday celebrations. She captioned the photo by writing,
“Yeehaw”
In a recent post, Samantha also celebrated her beau, Kyle Busch’s 40th birthday. She shared photos of herself, Kyle Busch, and their children and commemorated the occasion with the caption,
“Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.❤️”
Samantha Busch met Kyle at a racing event in 2007 while working as a promotional model during college. They started dating soon after and got married on December 31, 2010. The couple now shares two children — son Brexton and daughter Lennix. Over the years, Samantha has built her own identity as a lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, IVF advocate, and author. Together with Busch, she co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund to support families struggling with infertility treatments.
Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch show pride in son Brexton's win
Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton Busch, earned his first win in the A-Class Micro division on Saturday, May 3, at US 24 Speedway. Driving the #18 Sprint car, Brexton won the A Wing Micros Concept Chassis NOW600 event by a margin of just 0.022 seconds.
Both Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch shared their excitement on social media. Samantha, who was at the track, posted live updates and reactions during the race on her Instagram story. She covered everything, from lap traffic to caution flags, building up to the final moments when Brexton crossed the line. After the win, she posted,
“Nice job Brexton!!! Way to fight!!”
Kyle Busch also posted about the win, sharing a video of Brexton’s final move on his own story. He wrote,
“ATTA BOY!!! Textbook crossover coming to the checkered! First win in one of the big micro classes!! Big W tonight!! 🙌🏻💪🏻”
In the week leading up to the win, Brexton had a packed racing schedule. At Millbridge Speedway on Wednesday, he placed 15th in the Shop JR Nation Winged Micro event. On Friday at Miami County Raceway, he earned fifth and fourth-place finishes in two separate NOW600 events. He also raced in the Restricted Micros Doug Wright Racing NOW600 category on the same day as his A-Class win and secured third place.
