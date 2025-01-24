Samantha Busch shares a glimpse of Kyle Busch's culinary skills as they attempt to make yellowtail sashimi at home

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, recently tried cooking a Japanese dish at home. Samantha took to her Instagram and shared snippets of her husband working hard to prepare the dish.

Mrs. Busch is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram with a massive fan following of 248k followers. She often shares raw and unfiltered moments of her family behind the racetracks. Additionally, Samantha hands out fashion and cooking tips to her fans.

Recently, Kyle Busch and his wife tried making yellowtail sashimi at home. Samantha shared a clip of his husband cutting the yellowtail/Japanese amberjack fish into thin layers with all his focus on maintaining a specific angle. Mrs. Busch captioned the clip:

"Trying to do yellowtail sashimi at home on our own"

Kyle Busch carefully cutting the fish into thin slices (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Kyle Busch's wife shared the final look of the prepared dish. The fish was seasoned and dipped into a sauce. Samantha shared her experience of the dish and wrote:

"Turned out so good!! Yuzu, coconut aminos, black lava salt, Serrano peppers"

Samantha Busch shared the final look of the fish in her story (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

To prepare the dish at home, one needs yellowtail fish, yuzu juice (or lime juice also works), soy sauce, jalapeno pepper, olive oil, and flaky sea salt. To make the sauce, add soy sauce, lime juice, and olive oil in a bowl and whisk it until the olive oil is emulsified into the sauce. Then place the thinly sliced fish in the sauce and garnish it with cilantro leaves, jalapeño pepper, and salt.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch revealed her pop-up schedule for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently shared the 2025 pop-up schedule for her online clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch. Earlier this month, she restocked the fan-favorite items and introduced new products to keep her fans engaged.

The 2025 Cup Series season will begin next month at the Daytona 500 (February 16), and Samantha Busch is all set to showcase her trendy racing-themed outfits to her fans during 18 race weekends. She showcased her excitement on her pop-up tours and shared a post with all the details.

Mrs. Busch wrote:

"🏁 Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend! Save this post so you don’t miss your chance to attend a meet and greet at your favorite track with me!!"

Samantha Busch will make her first appearance at the Daytona International Speedway for her pop-up. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch will try to end his winless streak by claiming the Daytona 500 title.

