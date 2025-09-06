Samantha Busch sports ’Sorry about my husband’ merch ahead of second playoff race at WWT Raceway

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, posted on social media wearing a cap that read, “Sorry about my husband.” She updated her followers to let them know the merch has been restocked just in time for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The couple first met at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007, where Samantha was in attendance as a promotional model for Chevrolet. They started dating a year later before tying the knot in December 2010, a time the now-veteran NASCAR driver was still with Joe Gibbs Racing.
The couple has since built a family together, welcoming their first child, Brexton, in 2015. Now pursuing his own path in racing, Brexton is already following in his father’s tire tracks. In 2022, they celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Lennix, born via surrogate—a journey that inspired them to advocate for fertility awareness and support for families facing similar challenges.
In her Instagram post, Samantha highlighted the restock of several items from her shop, including the “fan-favorite” cap she had on, saying:
“So many (Shop Samantha Busch) pieces have been restocked. Go check it out!”
“Another fan favorite is back! We must have all the same husband, lol,” she added.
The Shop Samantha Busch features race-inspired tees, accessories, and statement pieces. Pop-up stores are also scheduled to appear later this season at tracks in Bristol, New Hampshire, Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Kyle gears up for 240 laps at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. It’s the same track where he last found Victory Lane two years ago during his debut season with Richard Childress Racing in the #8 Chevrolet.
“I thought he’d walk away and never come back”: Samantha Busch reflects on repairing her relationship with Kyle
In a separate Instagram post, Samantha Busch shared five tips that have helped strengthen and preserve their marriage over the years. She admitted it hasn’t always been easy, but expressed pride in how far they’ve come as they approach 15 years of marriage.
Her tips were to go on a date, set a timer during tough conversations, go to couples therapy, communicate each other's needs, and choose each other daily. She pointed out that marriage takes intentional efforts, even on tough days.
In her caption, she wrote:
“This week, Kyle and I hit record and opened up about how we repaired our marriage. To be completely real with you—there was a time I thought he’d walk away and never come back.”
“But through time, counseling, and a whole lot of work, we’ve come out stronger. Here’s what we’ve learned and what helped us heal. I’m so proud of us, babe.”
They’ve stood by each other through the highs of Busch’s NASCAR career, including his Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019. Now, he faces a rare slump, having gone two years without a win—an unprecedented stretch in his career. He has also missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.