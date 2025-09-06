Samantha Busch sports ’Sorry about my husband’ merch ahead of second playoff race at WWT Raceway

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, posted on social media wearing a cap that read, “Sorry about my husband.” She updated her followers to let them know the merch has been restocked just in time for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Ad

The couple first met at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007, where Samantha was in attendance as a promotional model for Chevrolet. They started dating a year later before tying the knot in December 2010, a time the now-veteran NASCAR driver was still with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The couple has since built a family together, welcoming their first child, Brexton, in 2015. Now pursuing his own path in racing, Brexton is already following in his father’s tire tracks. In 2022, they celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Lennix, born via surrogate—a journey that inspired them to advocate for fertility awareness and support for families facing similar challenges.

Ad

Trending

In her Instagram post, Samantha highlighted the restock of several items from her shop, including the “fan-favorite” cap she had on, saying:

“So many (Shop Samantha Busch) pieces have been restocked. Go check it out!”

“Another fan favorite is back! We must have all the same husband, lol,” she added.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

The Shop Samantha Busch features race-inspired tees, accessories, and statement pieces. Pop-up stores are also scheduled to appear later this season at tracks in Bristol, New Hampshire, Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle gears up for 240 laps at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. It’s the same track where he last found Victory Lane two years ago during his debut season with Richard Childress Racing in the #8 Chevrolet.

“I thought he’d walk away and never come back”: Samantha Busch reflects on repairing her relationship with Kyle

In a separate Instagram post, Samantha Busch shared five tips that have helped strengthen and preserve their marriage over the years. She admitted it hasn’t always been easy, but expressed pride in how far they’ve come as they approach 15 years of marriage.

Ad

Her tips were to go on a date, set a timer during tough conversations, go to couples therapy, communicate each other's needs, and choose each other daily. She pointed out that marriage takes intentional efforts, even on tough days.

In her caption, she wrote:

“This week, Kyle and I hit record and opened up about how we repaired our marriage. To be completely real with you—there was a time I thought he’d walk away and never come back.”

Ad

“But through time, counseling, and a whole lot of work, we’ve come out stronger. Here’s what we’ve learned and what helped us heal. I’m so proud of us, babe.”

They’ve stood by each other through the highs of Busch’s NASCAR career, including his Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019. Now, he faces a rare slump, having gone two years without a win—an unprecedented stretch in his career. He has also missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.