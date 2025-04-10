Samantha shares glimpse of errand day mayhem with husband Kyle Busch and son Brexton 

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, gave fans a sneak peek into what running errands with her family looks like. Her latest Instagram reel captured her husband and their son, Brexton, turning a simple Target trip into a fun outing, with them goofing off around the store.

The video was uploaded on Samantha Busch’s official Instagram profile. It was a montage of clips from the couple's trip to Target. Starting with Kyle Busch chasing Brexton, the shot then moves to Brexton sitting inside some sort of bedding aisle. It then shifts to the ace driver chasing his son with an item of clothing, continuing along the lines of mayhem. The reel’s subtext read:

“When you take both your children to Target with you.”

The caption added another playful jab that read:

“Running errands with these two feels like having three kids 😂🙃.”

The clip comes just after Kyle Busch wrapped up a strong performance at Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400. Driving the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Busch finished 10th, with 27 points for the race. It was his fourth top-10 finish in the 2025 season.

Busch currently sits 15th in the drivers' standings with 177 points. He has one top-five finish this season and has led 58 laps. Despite no wins yet, his average start this season is 12th, with an average finish of 16.875.

“Home in record time, because of course”: Kyle Busch and sponsor ahead of Throwback Weekend

Kyle Busch recently gave fans a reason to smile again, not from a race, but through a promotional post on X. In a humorous nod to his sponsor, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Busch shared a post ahead of NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway's Goodyear 400, where he competed on Sunday, April 6.

The post featured Kyle Busch behind the wheel of his No. 8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the Cheddar’s paint scheme, jokingly “delivering fries.” The caption teased fans with an incentive:

“Home in record time, because of course. This Sunday, I’m back in the @cheddarskitchen at @DarlingtonRaceway. If I take the checkered first, you all get a FREE No. 8 Special.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Richard Childress Racing began their partnership in 2020. Since then, the relationship has grown, with the restaurant chain sponsoring Kyle Busch across multiple races. In 2023, Cheddar’s backed Busch in seven races during his debut year with RCR. For 2025, the sponsorship continues, with Cheddar’s branding featured at Darlington, Bristol, Dover, Iowa, Daytona, Kansas, Talladega, and the Phoenix Championship race. Known for its comfort food and signature honey butter croissants, Cheddar’s is a familiar name to NASCAR fans.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is sponsoring Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Chevy for nine races in the 2025 season. That includes earlier appearances like the February event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the just-completed Throwback Weekend at Darlington, and the season-ending Championship race in Phoenix.

