“Scariest part of all”: Brad Keselowski breaks down the biggest issue in NASCAR’s business model 

Brad Keselowski has pointed out what he sees as the biggest weakness in NASCAR’s system. On the Stacking Pennies podcast, he explained that the sport’s business model is too dependent on television money, which puts pressure on tracks, teams, and fans.Steven Taranto shared the clip on X and said Keselowski’s comments stood out to him more than the usual talk about horsepower or rules. Keselowski’s warning focused on how NASCAR is run financially and why that could be dangerous for its future.In the podcast, Brad Keselowski said that most tracks in NASCAR do not bring in enough money by themselves. Keselowski added:“The tracks aren’t able to generate revenue on their own, they’re wholly reliant on the TV money… They’re comfortable with that which is the scariest part of all.”NASCAR earns money from several sources, not just racing. The biggest ones include sponsorships, broadcasting rights, ticket sales, licensing, and merchandise.Sponsorships are one of the oldest and strongest revenue sources. Companies like Coca-Cola, Goodyear, Xfinity, Toyota, and Chevrolet pay large sums to have their names tied to races, cars, and promotions. This helps both NASCAR and the teams.Broadcasting, however, is the largest piece of the pie. This includes a new deal that started in 2025 and is worth $1.1 billion every year until 2031. Media partners include Fox, NBC, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon Prime, and TNT.This deal is 40 percent larger than the last one, showing how much value TV brings. But it also proves Keselowski’s point: the sport leans heavily on one source. If TV money shrinks in the future, the system could be in trouble.Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing secures charter for 2025 seasonWhile Brad Keselowski spoke about NASCAR’s wider problems, his own team has settled an important issue for the upcoming season. RFK Racing confirmed that its No. 60 car will continue in the Cup Series next year after agreeing to a charter deal with Rick Ware Racing.The move ends a season of confusion caused by a lawsuit between Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club over charter rights. With this agreement, RFK Racing will keep running as a three-car team. Ryan Preece will stay in the No. 60 Ford, while all driver and sponsor deals for the team are now in place. Speaking to reporter Bob Pockrass, an RFK Racing spokesperson said:“We can confirm driver and partner agreements are in place for the 60 team. We are happy to continue our charter agreement as Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motorsports have indicated that contracts will be honored.”This news gives RFK Racing some stability after a season of near misses. None of the team’s three drivers made the playoffs, though Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher came close.