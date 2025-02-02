“Sending Jimmie Johnson to Roush after 2005”: Fans explain Luka Doncic’s stunning LA Lakers move in NASCAR terms

The world of sports was caught by surprise when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. To help racing fans understand the trade, Kaulig Racing asked its followers on X (formerly Twitter) to explain the move in NASCAR terms and received amusing comparisons.

For context, the Dallas Mavericks traded its young superstar Luka Doncic without reportedly telling him beforehand. The team built its roster around the Slovenian who is in his prime, thus basketball fans were shocked by the trade.

Kaulig Racing took the opportunity to ask its followers to explain the trade where NASCAR fans would better understand it. One fan said the trade would be like seeing Jimmie Johnson move from Hendrick Motorsports to Roush Racing in the mid-2000s.

"Sending Jimmie Johnson to Roush after 2005," the fan wrote.

Another fan cited Johnson's fellow seven-time champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and Dale Jr., saying:

"It would be like the Earnhardts switching to Toyota."

"Byron to RFK for Keselowski," an X user wrote.

One fan explained the trade with three NASCAR teams considering the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers trade also included the Utah Jazz.

"Joe Gibbs trading Christopher Bell to LMC for an aging Jimmie Johnson. Somehow RWR is roped into the deal," the fan commented.

"Denny and Chase swap rides," another fan stated.

Meanwhile, one fan answered the question using racecars instead of drivers, saying:

"Gen 7 replacing Gen 6 and Cup cars with 650 HP. #francefamilyfiefdom already did it."

Aside from Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are also heading to the Lakers, while the Mavericks get Max Christie and a 2029 LAL first-round pick. The Utah Jazz receives Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick, and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick.

2025 NASCAR season is underway

While the traded NBA superstars get a fresh start, NASCAR is back to racing. The Cup Series drivers kicked the year off with pre-season action at the Bowman Gray Stadium called the Cook Out Clash.

The drivers competed against each other in the heat races on Saturday to qualify for the main event on Sunday. The top drivers in each of the four heat races were Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick.

The Cook Out Clash will only see 23 cars on the starting grid. Two of the spots will be rewarded to the top two finishers in the last chance qualifier happening before the main event.

The event marks NASCAR's return to the Bowman Gray Stadium after 54 years.

Denny Hamlin leading the field at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Imagn

After the Cook Out Clash, NASCAR will head to the Daytona International Speedway for the first points-paying race of the 2025 season. The Speedweek will commence with the Bluegreen Vacation Duels leading up to the Daytona 500 on February 16.

Joey Logano is the driver to beat this season after he won his third Cup Series championship last November 2024. Moreover, this season marks the third consecutive year with Team Penske as the defending champions.

