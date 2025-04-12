Seven-time NASCAR Champion Richard Petty promotes his 'Petty ICON Wine'

Richard Petty has long been celebrated as The King of NASCAR, but his latest venture takes him way from racing into winemaking. The seven-time Cup Series champion recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote a limited-edition red wine, Petty ICON, in collaboration with Shelton Vineyards.

Ad

Wearing his trademark cowboy hat, boots, and sunglasses, Petty stood among the vines, with a glass of wine, in Yadkin Valley, North Carolina. The caption read:

"The sun’s out, the vines are full, and The King’s got his glass of Petty ICON wine. Be sure to grab your bottle from Shelton Vineyards."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post has sparked enthusiasm across NASCAR and wine circles alike. Known for decades of dominance on track, including a record 200 Cup Series wins, Richard Petty’s off-track ventures have included business, philanthropy, and now, viticulture.

The wine, created in collaboration with Shelton Vineyards, is described as a premium red blend, available only in limited quantities. Housed in a collector’s box and sold in both standard and magnum sizes, Petty’s endorsement of Petty ICON reflects his deep Southern roots and knack for winemaking.

Ad

Ad

The vineyard is one of North Carolina’s largest family-owned estates and hosted a release event in 2024 that benefited Victory Junction, a camp founded in memory of Petty’s late grandson, Adam. The partnership echoes the values Richard Petty has embodied for decades on the track, combining business with community goodwill.

Richard Petty reflects on Darlington throwback schemes: “Anytime that thing is blue and red…”

Richard Petty and Erik Jones at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022. Source: Getty

As his Petty ICON promotion continues to make headlines, Richard Petty also recently made an appearance in his Petty Family Racing podcast. He was joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer crew chief Dale Inman as they reflected on the 2025 Darlington Throwback Weekend.

Ad

The duo, who helped define the 43 car’s legacy, reminisced about the days and how Petty Blue and STP Red made the car unmistakable on the track last weekend. Inman remarked, saying:

"You couldn’t miss that 43 car...It was easy for us to pick out the 43 for sure" (1:53 onwards)

Petty also acknowledged the complexity of modern NASCAR liveries, joking about how hard it is to identify cars now:

Ad

"I mean that anytime that thing is blue and red...Basically, every race they got different paint schemes and stuff, it wasn’t any more confusing than what it usually is."

Ad

NASCAR fans also echoed similar sentiments as Erik Jones carried a throwback paint scheme honoring John Andretti’s 1998 No. 43 STP Pontiac. It was a visual nod to Petty Enterprises’ storied past.

Erik Jones (43) with the Petty paint scheme during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington. Source: Imagn

During their conversation, both stated how modern sponsorships demand constantly evolving liveries, often making it difficult to recognize cars on track. Multiple racers, including Darlington winner Denny Hamlin, believe the idea has 'run its course'. Petty's son, Kyle Petty, defended the Throwback Weekend, reminding the racers that it was not about them, but the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More