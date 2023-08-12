Shane van Gisbergen close to driving for Trackhouse Racing in 2024 NASCAR season: Reports

Shane van Gisbergen is said to be nearing an agreement to participate with the Trackhouse Racing Team for the duration of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Van Gisbergen is renowned for clinching the Australian V8 Supercars championship three times. He entered the NASCAR Cup Series scene via Trackhouse Racing Team's PROJECT91 initiative, which was introduced in the 2022 season.

This program was conceptualized by the team under the ownership of Justin Marks and Pitbull. It is aimed at providing internationally acclaimed race car drivers the chance to partake in select races at the pinnacle of NASCAR racing.

Van Gisbergen marked his NASCAR Cup Series debut as part of the PROJECT91 endeavor in early July. He did so at the inaugural street course event at the new Chicago Street Course.

The initiative had earlier seen former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International and Circuit of the Americas in 2022. Van Gisbergen's participation in Chicago was the third instance of this program in action.

The 34-year-old driver achieved a remarkable feat by clinching victory on his debut race. He became the first driver to do so since Johnny Rutherford's achievement in 1963. Subsequently, Trackhouse Racing Team confirmed his return to compete.

How things turned out in favour of Shane van Gisbergen?

Initially, it was anticipated that Van Gisbergen would not be eligible for full-time NASCAR endeavors until 2025.

However, his triumphant performance in Chicago altered this trajectory, allowing him the opportunity to pursue such ventures for the 2024 season.

Shane Van Gisbergen Credits: Adam Stern Twitter

These reports were later confirmed by Shane van Gisbergen himself. Various options were being considered for his future in NASCAR, including prospects with Stewart-Haas Racing and Kaulig Racing.

Justin Marks proposed that the victor of the PROJECT91 race intended to engage in full-time Cup Series racing. Hence, it would be fitting for the New Zealanders to continue his journey with the team.

Recent developments suggest that this proposition is on the cusp of becoming a reality. Adam Stern, from Sports Business Journal, disclosed that Shane van Gisbergen is in the final stages of negotiations. These are to participate with Trackhouse Racing Team for the entire 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Stern characterized this arrangement as a "broad-ranging development deal." He highlighted its potential to secure Shane van Gisbergen the sought-after full-time racing opportunity.

Observing the details of van Gisbergen's agreement and the unfolding events will prove captivating.

However, one aspect seems definite the victor from Chicago is slated for full-time participation in the upcoming year. The team that afforded him the opportunity in the Cup Series will not be among his competitors.