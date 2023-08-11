“I cannot afford to make mistakes”: Tony Stewart opens up about competing for victory against Hailie Deegan and Ryan Newman in SRX Racing at Eldora

Tony Stewart's visit to Eldora Speedway for the penultimate race of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series season saw him take a trip to victory lane. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver and SRX Series owner managed to win at the half-mile-long Ohio track on three consecutive visits. 'Smoke', as he is often referred to, had his work cut out for him on the racetrack.

Stewart built on his strong performance from the first practice session as the series gets ready to draw this season to a close. He managed to outpace a field dominated by several big names from the stock car racing and the NHRA world.

In a race that saw the likes of Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Newman, Stewart elaborated on how making no mistakes was key to his win on Thursday night.

He gave a rundown on his race in an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"Just had to try to not make mistakes. When Hailie Deegan gets to second in her race, you better be on your toes because you make a mistake she's going to pounce. When her and Ryan (Newman) were there and (Ken) Schrader, I mean that's three guys that when you look in the mirror you're like - 'I cannot afford to make mistakes.'"

While Tony Stewart managed to win the heat races, Hailie Deegan finished in P2, clinching a career-best finish in the SRX Racing Series. Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, and Matt Kenseth rounded out the top-5 at Eldora Speedway.

"We were racing for second" - Hailie Deegan on going head-to-head with Tony Stewart on his home track

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan achieved her career-best finish in the Camping World SRX Series race at Eldora Speedway this week. Taking the fight to former Cup Series driver and SRX Series owner Tony Stewart in the process, Deegan elaborated on Stewart's performance at the front of the pack.

She said in an interview with Matt Weaver:

"It's awesome. I honestly think we were racing for second right there. I think that was the best we were going to get. He's (Tony Stewart) is too good here, like, he's too consistent, and I think overall, we were fast but I don't think we were as consistent as him."

The final race of the Camping World SRX Series takes place on August 17, 2023, at Lucas Oil Speedway.