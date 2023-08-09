“The officials?”: Stewart-Haas Racing drivers take a guess at Tony Stewart’s arch-nemesis in a hilarious video

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner and a legend of the NASCAR world, Tony Stewart is one driver known for his unforgettable antics on and off the racetrack. A fierce competitor behind the wheel of a car, and an expressive person outside it, 'Smoke' as he is often referred to by fans, Stewart is a personality who embodied NASCAR as a whole.

From throwing his helmet at Matt Kenseth on the track to trying to pull out a competitor's fuse box from the car after an on-track disagreement, the now 52-year-old also holds a position as a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



@KevinHarvick will race the same @mobil1racing scheme that his boss and friend @TonyStewart drove in his final race at Indy as a tribute to him. pic.twitter.com/YC6W8mOWHP The Pegasus wings are back.@KevinHarvick will race the same @mobil1racing scheme that his boss and friend @TonyStewart drove in his final race at Indy as a tribute to him. #4EVER

In a recent episode of 'Tony Trivia', a series started by Stewart-Haas Racing where each driver from the team answers questions about Stewart, it became apparent why 'Smoke' is remembered the way he is.

The video kicks off with drivers such as Kevin Harvick and Ryan Preece answering Tony Stewart's biggest arch-nemesis from his racing days.

It is then that NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for SHR, Riley Herbst comes up with a hilarious response. While the likes of Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe mentioned Jeff Gordon, Herbst said:

"The officials?"

Watch the complete segment below:

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



Enjoy Episode 1 of Tony Trivia, quizzing them on all things @TonyStewart and racing. Which of our racers knows their Tony racing facts best? We put them to the test in a friendly competition.Enjoy Episode 1 of Tony Trivia, quizzing them on all things @TonyStewart and racing. pic.twitter.com/gOZVR6eNpz

While Jeff Gordon was mentioned the most by his team's drivers, it is safe to say by their reactions that Tony Stewart did not hold back on the track and had some form of rivalry with multiple drivers.

Tony Stewart's thoughts on the aggressive nature of drivers in modern-day NASCAR

The Superstar Racing Experience owner has been known to be critical of NASCAR as an organization on several accounts over the years. Tony Stewart might even be regarded as the last old-school driver by the fans in the sense that he swore by what stock car racing represented and stood for while he was racing.

Ever since his retirement back in 2016, massive changes have taken place in the sport, the most notable of which is the competition on the track. Speaking on how drivers today are aggressive from the get-go and refuse to work with each other due to the nature of passing now, Stewart said on an episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"Nowadays we're in this era where the tires are so good, there's no falloff so you can run 100% every lap. That along with how close the rules package is, everybody's got the same stuff. Where before you had comers and goers, you don't have that anymore. The etiquette, so to speak has kind of gone out the window."

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR



He shares his take on increased aggressiveness in the Cup Series and why “we have shot ourselves in our foot as an industry.”



“Circumstances have changed that etiquette.” pic.twitter.com/VrcKSaNZHN Things have come a long way since @TonyStewart’s time in the Cup Series ended in 2016.He shares his take on increased aggressiveness in the Cup Series and why “we have shot ourselves in our foot as an industry.”“Circumstances have changed that etiquette.” #NASCAR

Whether one agrees with Tony Stewart's analysis of modern-day NASCAR or not, it is undeniable that the Next Gen car has bought parity into the sport by the truckload.