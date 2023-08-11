“What an awesome night man”: Ron Capps will be ‘honored’ to race again in Tony Stewart’s SRX Racing 

The 2023 Superstar Racing Experience season has seen a variety of drivers get behind the wheel of cars, bringing some much-needed excitement to the world of grassroots stock car racing.

The racing series, which is founded by former Cup Series driver and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, saw NHRA World Champion drag racer Ron Capps in action at the Eldora Speedway this week.

The race on Thursday took place at the half-mile-long Ohio racetrack, with the owner-operator Tony Stewart taking to victory lane. While the 52-year-old driver managed to win in his past three appearances at Eldora, Ron Capps made his debut.

Hailing from the world of NHRA Funny Car Drag Racing, Capps managed to finish in P10 on Thursday, becoming the first NHRA driver to race in the SRX Racing series to date.

Capps went up against big names in the stock car racing scene such as Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski, and Hailie Deegan, holding his own before a spin relegated him to P10.

The 58-year-old elaborated on his experience post-race in an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"I was just trying not to over-drive it. Every time I tried a little harder or go in a little faster and deeper, it started messing me up. So I started calming down a little bit and then I'd start gaining on whoever's in front of me. Boy, what an awesome night man, just being around these racecar drivers and driving these things, it's a great night."

NHRA champion Ron Capps on competing full-time in the SRX Racing Series

NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps was optimistic about his future full-time prospects in the SRX Racing Series after what he termed an enjoyable night in Eldora.

Despite enduring a spin and a crash, the 52-year-old seemed to warm up to stock car racing as he made a switch from the drag racing world. Elaborating on whether he would consider SRX Racing full-time due to the series being only a 6-week commitment per season, Capps said:

"Oh yeah. Of course yeah. It's an honor. When Tony (Stewart) invited me, it's a huge honor. I know we got a lot of NHRA fans to tune in tonight and hopefully, we made them proud, especially in Heat 1, that was fun." -via frontstretch.com

The final race of SRX Racing's 2023 season goes live from the Lucas Oil Speedway on August 17 and will be broadcast live on ESPN.