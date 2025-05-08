Shane van Gisbergen describes celebrating his birthday doing what he 'loves to do most'

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen is celebrating his 36th birthday away from home at Kansas Speedway this weekend. Nevertheless, the setting works for the New Zealander, saying racing is what he "loves to do the most."

Shane van Gisbergen may be a first-year full-time NASCAR driver, but he's no stranger to motorsports. Before debuting in the stock car racing series, the now Trackhouse Racing driver won Australia's Supercars championship title three times and scored a podium (second place) in the 24 Hours of Daytona GTD Class in 2015.

The Kiwi driver also entered an Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway in the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet last year. He finished eighth in the race, giving him a good start to his maiden playoff run, but was compromised with a DNF at Talladega Superspeedway the following week.

In his return to the mile-and-a-half track, Shane van Gisbergen expressed excitement not only for his birthday but also with his title sponsor, SafetyCulture. His No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro will sport a violet base color complemented by blue and yellow accents.

"Behind the wheel of a race car, which is what I love to do most," SVG said on his plan for his birthday (via Speedway Digest).

"Kansas City is home to a SafetyCulture office and we're going to visit the team on Friday. It's awesome to be carrying SafetyCulture on the car again this weekend. Our No. 88 Chevrolet looks great and easy to spot on the track," he added.

The now 36-year-old driver looks to carry the momentum following a 22nd-place finish (from a 37th-place starting position) at Texas Motor Speedway last week, saying:

"We're hoping to build off our finish last weekend and get a good result in Kansas."

Shane van Gisbergen driving the #88 Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

The Kansas spring race (AdventHealth 400) will happen on May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will follow the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, scheduled for next week.

'The dynamic in Trackhouse has changed a little bit': Shane van Gisbergen on working with teammates Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez

Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts on the team dynamics with co-Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. SVG said the trio works a lot closer together by giving notes to each other, with the Kiwi driver providing insights on road course races.

For a short recap, SVG is considered a strong contender in road courses, as evidenced by his win in his debut Cup race on the streets of Chicago two years ago. He was a go-to part-time driver on non-oval races before signing his rookie contract with Trackhouse Racing for the 2025 season.

Speaking about his dynamics with his teammates, the 36-year-old Cup Series rookie said (via Speedway Digest)

"I think that the dynamic in Trackhouse has changed a little bit, which for me is good. Everyone works a lot closer together. At the simulator, all our driving notes are open. I lean on those guys as much as I can."

He added:

"It’s paying back at the moment because I help them on the road course stuff. It’s pretty cool dynamic at the moment and I’m enjoying that."

While SVG drives the #88 Chevrolet, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez wheel the #1 and #99 Trackhouse Racing cars, respectively. The #88 Chevy is the team's newest third charter, acquired from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

