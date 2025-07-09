Shane van Gisbergen earns major recognition from New Zealand media days after historic NASCAR weekend sweep

Shane van Gisbergen received major recognition from his country, New Zealand renowned newspaper, days after he claimed the 2025 Chicago Street Race victory. Van Gisbergen, along with fellow racing driver Scott Dixon, was featured on the New Zealand Herald newspaper's front page on Tuesday.

Van Gisbergen pulled off another street course masterclass as the #88 driver swept the Chicago race weekend. He started the race from pole and finished Stage 1 on the 11th and Stage 2 on the 12th. However, SVG crossed the finish line in P1 as he defied Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs.

With this victory, SVG was able to cement his position as one of the best road course drivers in NASCAR's history. Along with this, the Trackhouse Racing driver also became the winningest foreign-born driver in the stock car racing competition.

Acknowledging SVG's feat, the renowned Kiwi newspaper New Zealand Herald featured him on the front page. Sharing the news, renowned motorsport journalist Adam Stern wrote on X:

"Shane van Gisbergen and Scott Dixon are on the front page of today's New Zealand Herald newspaper (@NZHerald) after the Kiwi drivers won in NASCAR and IndyCar last weekend."

Here's the post by Adam Stern on X, involving Shane van Gisbergen:

Besides Shane van Gisbergen, the newspaper also featured Scott Dixon, the renowned IndyCar driver. Dixon has been a sensation in American open-wheel racing this season, especially after he won the IndyCar race in Lexington, Ohio, last weekend.

Trackhouse Racing owner lauded Shane van Gisbergen's street course talent

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks lauded his driver, Shane van Gisbergen, after the #88 driver claimed the victory in the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race. Speaking about his drive and his racecraft around road courses, here's what Marks said in the latest SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"We just kind of turn into fans honestly when he's out there, doing his thing. All just sort of sit back in awe and just watch him because it's really unlike anything anybody in the sport I think has seen on these road courses and in a while."

"And I just try to think, you know you're witnessing greatness and I think that you know when Shane's time in NASCAR is over, I think he will stand alone on top of the mountains, the greatest road course driver that's ever shown up in this series in those 75 years. So it's an amazing thing to witness and we're just really stoked at his doing with Track House," he further added. (1:00 onwards)

Besides the Chicago Cup Series race victory, SVG also won the Mexico City Cup Series race, another non-oval outing. Currently, he is in 27th place in the Regular Season Championship with 308 points after 19 races and has already qualified for the playoffs.

