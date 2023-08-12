Shane van Gisbergen explains Dale Earnhardt Jr. the difference between NASCAR NextGen car and Australian Supercar

Shane van Gisbergen explained to Dale Earnhardt Jr. the nuances of the NASCAR Next Gen Car and the Australian Supercar.

In an insightful conversation on Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast, Van Gisbergen, the Australian Supercar standout racer, who has recently been making waves in NASCAR, delved into the intricacies that set apart the Next Gen car from its Australian Supercar counterpart.

Van Gisbergen's remarkable foray into the NASCAR world occurred during a guest appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago, where he made an unforgettable debut by clinching victory. This triumph, coupled with his already stellar reputation in Australian Supercar racing, has fueled speculations about his potential destination team once he fully transitions to NASCAR in 2024.

As anticipation builds for Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race in Indianapolis, the Kiwi driver shed light on the nuanced differences between the two racing disciplines.

When quizzed about the perceived similarities between NASCAR's NextGen car and the Australian Supercar, Shane van Gisbergen's response offered a nuanced perspective.

"Yes and no. They are in some parts with the way the chassis is, so you know, it's the same between everyone," he affirmed.

Drawing attention to the shared components such as the front and rear clips, he acknowledged the structural resemblances that exist between the two vehicle types.

"All the components are same and the front rear clips, yeah, they're pretty similar in some ways," Shane van Gisbergen added.

However, the crux of the differentiation lies in the specifics. The Kiwi illuminated the contrasting elements that set the two racing machines apart.

"The weight of the car (NASCAR NextGen), it's 300 kilos I think. They're so much heavier, the tires are much wider, and all the downforce is underneath with the underbody, whereas ours is on the top with the big wing," he detailed.

This contrast in weight distribution and aerodynamics contributes to the distinct driving experience each vehicle offers.

Shane van Gisbergen explains the difference in handling of both cars

Delving deeper, the 34-year-old expounded upon the divergent handling characteristics of NASCAR NextGen cars and Australian Supercars. He explained to Dale Earnhardt Jr:

"The way they drive and react is very different. Especially because of the spool difference we have - like our cars don't turn so, you're constantly trying to get turn in them. Whereas these cars, it looks like you're trying to get rear grip with all the power."

As he dissected the differences, Van Gisbergen emphasized the overarching commonality that binds the two disciplines.

"It's very different. But yeah, I guess the overall concept is very similar," he concluded.

As the NASCAR world eagerly awaits Shane van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race in Indianapolis, his insights into the intricate variances between the NextGen cars and Australian Supercars offer fans a deeper appreciation for the multifaceted world of racing.

Through his unique experiences, Van Gisbergen bridges the geographical and technical gaps between these two racing realms.