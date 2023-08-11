NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park looks like

NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2023 19:53 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday (August 11) for another action-packed weekend.

The Truck drivers will take part in practice and qualifying, before concluding their day with the main event on Friday. The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled for practice, qualifying, and a 137.2-mile-long race.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted Sunshine and clouds mixed, with a high of 79 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Friday, August 11, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series (at IMS Road Course)

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at IMS Road Course)

9 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps and 137.2 miles)

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 137.2 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN, while ARCA race can be watched on FS1, FloRacing, and MRN.

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 30th annual Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #33 - Brodie Kostecki
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Andy Lally
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #67 - Kamui Kobayashi
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Indiana from August 11 to 13 on NBC.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...