NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday (August 11) for another action-packed weekend.

The Truck drivers will take part in practice and qualifying, before concluding their day with the main event on Friday. The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled for practice, qualifying, and a 137.2-mile-long race.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted Sunshine and clouds mixed, with a high of 79 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Friday, August 11, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Cup Series (at IMS Road Course)

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series (at IMS Road Course)

9 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:30 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET – 4:05 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:05 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps and 137.2 miles)

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 137.2 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series action will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN, while ARCA race can be watched on FS1, FloRacing, and MRN.

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 30th annual Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #33 - Brodie Kostecki #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Andy Lally #54 - Ty Gibbs #67 - Kamui Kobayashi #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Indiana from August 11 to 13 on NBC.