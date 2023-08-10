NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series events. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 24th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (August 13).

This weekend, the 2.439-mile-long road course will host the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard for the 30th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 82 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 200 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Friday, August 11, 2023

TSport 200: High 85°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny, SW 6-12 mph, G 17 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pennzoil 150: High 87°, Low 70°, Chances for AM Showers, W 6-12 mph, G 17 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard: High 86°F, Low 67°F, Most Sunny, WNW 6-12 mph, and 15% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #33 - Brodie Kostecki #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Andy Lally #54 - Ty Gibbs #67 - Kamui Kobayashi #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13 at 2:30 pm ET on the NBC and IMS Radio.