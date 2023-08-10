NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 10, 2023 23:13 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series events. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 24th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (August 13).

This weekend, the 2.439-mile-long road course will host the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard for the 30th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 82 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 200 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Friday, August 11, 2023

TSport 200: High 85°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny, SW 6-12 mph, G 17 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pennzoil 150: High 87°, Low 70°, Chances for AM Showers, W 6-12 mph, G 17 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard: High 86°F, Low 67°F, Most Sunny, WNW 6-12 mph, and 15% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #33 - Brodie Kostecki
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Andy Lally
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #67 - Kamui Kobayashi
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13 at 2:30 pm ET on the NBC and IMS Radio.

