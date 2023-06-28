Shane van Gisbergen would “love” to race at a NASCAR oval circuit

The three-time Supercars Championship winner Shane van Gisbergen is all set to make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 2. His debut will be made as a part of Trackhouse Racing’s exciting Project 91 program.

To begin his first NASCAR race preparations, van Gisbergen travelled to the United States which included a weekend trip with the team at Nashville Superspeedway, watching teammate Ross Chastain secure pole and a win.

Nathan @KensethFan17_20 Please put a pedal cam in Shane van Gisbergen's car for Chicago @NASCARonNBC . He'll likely be the first guy to heel-toe a Cup car in quite a while. Please put a pedal cam in Shane van Gisbergen's car for Chicago @NASCARonNBC. He'll likely be the first guy to heel-toe a Cup car in quite a while. https://t.co/9y2Gvtv58j

The close experience in Nashville has raised the interest of Supercars star driver into oval racing. He indicated during the press conference ahead of the Nashville race that he and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks had briefly talked about the potential of SVG running an oval-track race at some point in future.

Speaking about his desire to expierence oval racing in NASCAR, van Gisbergen said:

“We had a small chat about that earlier. I’ve never really thought about ovals too much but you’d love to have a go. Like, watching yesterday how committed the guys were in qualifying... and they had the practice and then you sit around all day and you get one lap. So to see how committed everyone was, and see who was braver than the others into turn 1, it was pretty cool to watch. It sucked watching, I wanted to be out there. So yeah, I’d want to have a go one day."

“I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR” - Shane van Gisbergen on making his NASCAR debut

Shane van Gisbergen, popularly known as street racer, will compete for the victory at the inaugural Chicago Street Race this weekend, driving the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. With three Supercars titles, 79 wins and 174 podium finishes, the 34-year-old is the fourth most successful racing driver in the Supercars Championship history.

Shane van Gisbergen @shanevg97 Lots of laps, tried a few things to get a bit more comfortable and feeling more confident ahead of the weekend! Today was awesome, first time driving the @THProject91 CarLots of laps, tried a few things to get a bit more comfortable and feeling more confident ahead of the weekend! Today was awesome, first time driving the @THProject91 Car 😀 Lots of laps, tried a few things to get a bit more comfortable and feeling more confident ahead of the weekend! https://t.co/j7PiqkcabB

In a team release, Shane van Gisbergen said that he had a dream of racing in NASCAR and never thought it would become a reality one day.

van Gisbergen said:

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality. I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago, so in some ways, everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Catch Shane van Gisbergen in action at Grant Part 220 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July2.

