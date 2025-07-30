Shane van Gisbergen marks major NASCAR transition with first oval win in Legends Series

Shane van Gisbergen has officially ticked off a key milestone in his American racing transformation. In what was billed as his final Legends Cars start of the year, the Trackhouse Racing rookie grabbed his first-ever oval win during Round 10 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway.The three-time Supercars champion led a packed Pro division field to the checkered flag, taking a dramatic late-race victory over championship contender Jake Bollman. SVG's journey into the grassroots oval ranks has been improving his oval racing, and he has been regularly competing in the Pro division of the Summer Shootout since the summer of 2025.Alongside fellow Supercars alum Scott McLaughlin and Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, SVG's Legends Cars stint combines casual enjoyment with professional intent. He was driving the #97 SSR LOBS legends car for Joe Ryan Racecars in the 32nd Cook Out Summer Shootout event - Dilling Heating &amp; Cooling Pros.Shane van Gisbergen started third in Tuesday night's 25-lap feature and wasted little time slicing through traffic. He moved past polesitter Tyler Reif early and tracked down Bollman, who was simultaneously racing to clinch his second consecutive division title. &quot;It was fun. It was one of the cleanest races up the front that I’ve seen. I really enjoyed it. Had some good battles. Great racing with the #71. I think he won the championship too, so congrats to him. We raced clean, and then at the end, he'd the opportunity to move me and he didn't. I had a lot of fun - my first oval win,&quot; Van Gisbergen said after the win (via Speed Cafe).Bollman finished second on the night, enough to seal the championship with 830 points over Danny Chisolm (811), Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick, on 810.Van Gisbergen also took to X to post a photo in victory lane:While he was already a winner in the Cup Series, the oval grind remains a work in progress. Asked whether this first Legends win might help translate to Sundays, he added:&quot;It hasn't hurt it… I obviously learned some skills, and Joe Ryan and his team, they're great teachers. It's just time turning left for me, it's what I need,&quot; he said post-race.The Charlotte win caps his 2025 Legends campaign, as Van Gisbergen heads back to New Zealand during the U.S. winter. But it likely won't be his last outing in a Legends car, as he expects to return in 2026.Other winners from the Champions Night finale included Camden Powers (Beginner Bandoleros), Carson Sherman (Outlaws), Parker Ives (Chargers), Case James (Young Lions), J.R. Allen (VP Fuels Semi-Pro), Kyle Busch (American Rebel Ale Masters), and his son, Brexton Busch (Bandits division). But the night belonged to Shane van Gisbergen - not just for his first win, but for proving his willingness to learn.Shane van Gisbergen turns focus to his next oval at IowaShane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen International in 2024. Source: ImagnWith his Summer Shootout schedule now complete, Shane Van Gisbergen turns his attention back to the big stage, where the stakes are significantly higher. Already locked into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs thanks to his three wins at Mexico City, Chicago Street Course, and Sonoma, SVG's raw pace on road courses has been among the most dominant in recent memory.But if he's going to mount a serious championship bid in his first full Cup season, he'll need to show more consistency on ovals. So far, the signs are promising for the Trackhouse Racing No. 88.Shane van Gisbergen (88) leads the field in a turn during the Grant Park 165 at Chicago. Source: ImagnIn recent months, he has recorded respectable oval finishes: 14th at Charlotte, 18th at Michigan, and 19th at Indianapolis this past weekend. They're not headline-grabbing results, but for a driver with no traditional oval racing background, they suggest a steep learning curve being met with patient execution.Shane Van Gisbergen won't be favored to win at Iowa Speedway, but he'll enter Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 with valuable laps under his belt. The 0.875-mile short track will be a return of sorts, where he crashed out of last year's Xfinity Series race, after starting on the front row.