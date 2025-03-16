Shane van Gisbergen reacts to NASCAR’s Katherine Legge controversy: "I would've never wanted to do what she did"

Shane van Gisbergen made quite a name for himself after winning his debut NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023. However, it happened on a road course and things could have gone differently if it were an oval track.

Having graduated to the Cup Series this year with eight oval races under his belt, Gisbergen knows how tricky it is to hold one’s line in the draft. So, for debutants like Katherine Legge, who took part in last week’s race at Phoenix, running on ovals is a significantly different level of difficulty.

“For a road course, I think it's different, but for an oval, like, I would never have wanted to do what Katherine or other people have done and jump straight in,” SVG told Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen (00:50). “Like, it's so difficult and you have no practice...like even now, I wish I had more practice so (I) feel for her in that situation because it's always going to be difficult.”

With prior experience in driving dirt bikes and IndyCars, Legge was the first woman in seven years to wheel a Cup Series entry. However, her first go-around ended early, with not one but two spin-outs and an unfortunate DNF.

“There probably needs to be at least some testing for rookies or something to help people come in and have a crack,” Gisbergen added, reflecting on Legge’s failed attempt.

Gisbergen won multiple races last year with Kaulig Racing, but all his victories were on street circuits. He has yet to win on an oval. The three-time SuperCars champion is currently on a full-time schedule with Trackhouse Racing as the driver of their No. 88 Chevy Camaro.

In his previous four starts, Gisbergen picked a lone top-10 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). As of today, he sits 22nd in the driver standings with 69 points to his name.

“They are unbelievable”- Shane van Gisbergen lauds Cup Series regulars on their oval expertise

Racing on ovals is difficult indeed, but there are drivers in the current Cup Series roster who seem to have mastered the art. Last year, drivers like Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell consistently performed well at ovals. Shane van Gisbergen realizes how impressive that is.

“You just have to keep your eyes open and keep learning and trying to evolve,” Gisbergen said in a recent statement. It’s easy to forget these guys have done that type of racing since they were kids. There are some guys that I’m two seconds a lap quicker than around a road course, but on an oval, they are unbelievable.”

Thankfully, Gisbergen has been learning from the best. On that note, he continued,

“I learn from everyone. I study as much as I can and I’ve had some good teachers. I had Marcos Ambrose a lot last year and Kevin Harvick and I talk with Kevin this year whenever I need him.”

Next up for the Auckland native is the Pennzoil 400, powered by Jiffy Lube. Scheduled for Sunday, March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 267-lap race will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Fans can also listen to radio updates live on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

