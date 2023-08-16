Shane van Gisbergen released from Supercars team but may not drive in Cup Series again until 2024

Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen is all set to fulfill his NASCAR dream in 2024 as the Triple Eight announced his release from the current contract.

After winning the Chicago Street race on his debut, Van Gisbergen had expressed interest in running a full-time NASCAR schedule. A month later after his second Cup Series start at Indianapolis, the Triple Eight Race Engineering team has announced that SVG will part ways with them in 2024.

Team Principal Jamie Whincup supports the 3x Supercar champion's decision to move across the Pacific Ocean to pursue a career in NASCAR.

“As we’ve made clear from the very start, Triple Eight wholeheartedly supports SVG’s decision to showcase his world class talent abroad and we look forward to watching him continue to tear up the track like we witnessed in Chicago last month,” Whincup said in a statement.

Will Brown was announced as the replacement for the outbound driver for the next season.

While Shane van Gisbergen is confirmed to be a full-time NASCAR driver in 2024, he won't be returning to the Cup Series this season. Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks has admitted that the Kiwi driver won't return until the end of the Supercars season on November 26.

“I don’t anticipate him being over here between now and the end of the Supercars season,” he told NBC Sports.

The NASCAR season concludes well before that on November 5 at Phoenix, as we can conclude that Shane van Gisbergen won't be returning any time soon.

Justin Marks reveals Shane van Gisbergen won't be running a full-time Cup Series schedule in 2024

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks admits that it "doesn't make sense" to put Shane van Gisbergen on a full-time Cup Series schedule based on his road course results.

The New Zealander made his Cup series debut in the #91 Chevy as he put it on the victory lane in Chicago. He backed it up with a solid top-10 finish in his second outing at Indianapolis Road Course.

Marks, though, believes that the driver has to learn a lot, for which they are devising a program.

“We have to be very, very calculated and intelligent about how we build a program for him,” Marks told NBC Sports. “If he wants to come do this full-time, it doesn’t make sense to just win the Chicago race, come run 10th (at Indy) and then just go Cup racing full-time.”

“Darlington and Dover, 600 miles at Charlotte, 500 laps at Bristol, those are lifts for someone who’s never done that kind of thing before, so we have to be really smart about how we build the program around him.”

Shane van Gisbergen made his oval debut at Lucas Oil Speedway in the Truck Series race where he finished in the Top 20. Post-race, he admitted that he needs to run ARCA, Truck, Xfinity, and Cup races to learn the variety of ovals.