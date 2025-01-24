Shane van Gisbergen reveals what he would “love” most to thank Red Bull for their backing

Shane van Gisbergen has unveiled what he'd love to give Red Bull as a token of gratitude for sponsoring his Cup Series ride. In an unexpected move, Red Bull has returned to NASCAR for SVG and Connor Zilisch's Cup Series efforts. The New Zealander has shared a relationship with the energy drink giant since 2016, earning the three Supercars championships with Red Bull's support. On the other hand, Zilisch has been on the roster since August 2024.

The Austrian outfit has diversified its presence across various motorsports and was a part of NASCAR until 2011. But with the dissolution of Red Bull Racing, the organization retracted from sponsoring the sport altogether.

However, in a surprising move, Red Bull will re-enter NASCAR, backing five races for SVG -at Sonoma Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Iowa Speedway- and one for Zilisch, the JR Motorsports Xfinity driver and Trackhouse development driver set to debut at the Circuit of The Americas Cup Series race.

As Red Bull and Shane van Gisbergen have shared a glorified past, the New Zealander expressed that he'd "love" to triumph in a race sponsored by the energy drink magnate to thank them for collaborating with him, Zilisch, and the Trackhouse garage.

“I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull, who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home. I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor, and Trackhouse Racing,” SVG said (via Racer).

The New Zealander will pilot the #88 Trackhouse Chevy while Zilisch will field the #87 Chevy.

Shane van Gisbergen opens up on his goals for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Shane van Gisbergen is set to embark on his rookie Cup Series season with Trackhouse Racing. The 35-year-old entered NASCAR in 2023, at the inaugural Chicago Street Course race, triumphing in the 78-lap battle, and becoming a Cup race winner on his debut attempt.

SVG's performance landed him a full-time Xfinity Series ride with Kaulig Racing. He bagged three wins, three poles, and seven top-5s, settling the season in P12. It's worth mentioning SVG's four NASCAR wins have come from road courses.

The #88 Chevy driver is not equally dominant on the Ovals, where the majority of NASCAR races occur. He talked about his Oval racing with Bob Pockrass, outlining racing without goals, focusing on giving the best, and expressing confidence in a better performance.

"I don’t go racing with goals. For a while I’ve been like that. Just doing my best every week and just have the same approach every week. I know I can do the job. ... It's just time. I know I can get there. It's just how long it's going to take on the oval side," SVG said (via Fox Sports).

Shane van Gisbergen will race alongside his full-time Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

