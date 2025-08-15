  • NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen rues special Trackhouse achievement due to Connor Zilisch’s “gymnastics”

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 15, 2025 22:03 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen (88) punts a rugby ball into the stands following his victory in the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. - Source: Imagn

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen expressed his thoughts on a special achievement his team, Trackhouse Racing, missed during the last Cup race at Watkins Glen International. Ahead of the next race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, the Kiwi driver pointed out that Trackhouse's all four cars would have finished inside the top ten in New York, but Connor Zilisch’s injury, which SVG hilariously termed “gymnastics”, stopped the team from achieving it.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series leader, Connor Zilisch, 19, broke his collarbone after falling during his post-race celebrations at a race at Watkins Glen last Saturday, August 9. He received quick treatment in the medical facility of the track after which he was transferred to a hospital, where his condition revealed no damage to the head or neck, but confirmed the fracture of the collar bone. Injury ruled him out of Sunday's Cup race at Watkins Glen, and Trackhouse chose not to enter with a replacement.

Shane van Gisbergen went on to win the Cup race, with his teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain finishing in the top ten. Ahead of the Richmond race, van Gisbergen expressed his regret at his team missing out on making it four in the top ten. Motorsports journalist Peter Stratta reported Shane van Gisbergen’s comment on X, writing:

“It was really cool to see 3 @TeamTrackhouse cars in the top-10 last week, it could’ve been 4 if @ConnorZilisch didn’t do gymnastics!”
Shane van Gisbergen's 2025 NASCAR season has been remarkable and record-breaking. Contesting 24 Cup Series events behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, he has scored four wins, five top-10s, and three poles so far.

Most prominently, the 36-year-old has excelled on road courses, claiming Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen wins in order, giving him a shot at the title of winningest rookie ever in a Cup season, passing legends and challenging for that spot, such as Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson.

Shane van Gisbergen reveals his raw feelings on NASCAR switch

Shane van Gisbergen recently shared his feelings about switching from Australian Supercars to NASCAR, explaining that the move gave him a fresh sense of motivation and reignited his passion for racing. After dominating Supercars with Triple Eight Race Engineering for over a decade, including three championships and multiple Bathurst 1000 wins, van Gisbergen said the V8 Supercars had become "a little stale" for him.

He said NASCAR presented a new challenge with different cars, circuits, and racing styles, which he welcomed as a way to push himself and rediscover the joy of competition.

"When you've a change of environment or just a fresh start, it's been really good for me to try something else... The V8s had gotten a little bit stale over there and things had changed and I'd done it for 15-16 years. It was good just to get a new... motivation and a new challenge and a good time to try something different, and I've really enjoyed it," van Gisbergen told Sport Nation NZ (2:30 onwards).

Van Gisbergen described the transition as tough but rewarding, particularly adjusting to the heavier NASCAR Cup cars with stiffer setups and underbody aerodynamics, compared to the lighter, high-downforce Supercars.

