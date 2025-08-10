"Not worth it": Insider explains why Trackhouse pulled No. 87 Red Bull car after Connor Zilisch injury

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass has shed some light on Trackhouse Racing's decision to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevy after Connor Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone during a celebration fall at Watkins Glen. Zilisch had just won the NASCAR Xfinity Mission 200 when he lost balance while climbing out of his car on Saturday (August 9).
The 19-year-old's left foot was trapped in the window netting as he fell hard onto the pavement. Medics secured him on a backboard and rushed him to the care center. Later CT scans confirmed no head injury.
However, Trackhouse Racing did not name a replacement and decided to withdraw the No. 87 Chevy from the Cup Series race on Sunday (August 10). Some fans complained about not putting another driver in the No. 87.
Fox Sport's Pockrass explained sponsor Red Bull's association with individual athletes in a post on X, writing:
"Red Bull is pretty tightly aligned to specific athletes (such as SVG, Zilisch) & race designed to give him experience so if he can't, then probably not worth it (might as well keep a fast race car fast rather than damaged). This was last scheduled Cup race of year for Zilisch."
This was Zilisch's fourth Cup start in 2025 as Trackhouse's development driver and his final scheduled one of the year. He leads the 2025 Xfinity Series in wins and points. The youngster has seven career Xfinity wins and a streak of top-five finishes during his rookie season.
Meanwhile, Red Bull's other sponsored driver, Shane van Gisbergen, extended his contract with Trackhouse on August 8.
Shane van Gisbergen "loving every minute of it" with Trackhouse Racing
This Friday (August 8), Trackhouse Racing announced a multi-year contract extension with Shane van Gisbergen. The deal keeps the 36-year-old behind the wheel of the No. 88 Red Bull Chevrolet for years to come.
The Kiwi driver joined the team for a one-race deal in 2023 and joined Trackhouse full-time this season. After the contract extension announcement, van Gisbergen called the team his home and credited them for his smooth transition to NASCAR.
"Very happy to extend with @TeamTrackhouse! The team have helped me feel at home in this new challenge and I've been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but couldn't be happier 😀," van Gisbergen wrote on X.
Van Gisbergen has already won three Cup Series races this season at Mexico City, Chicago Street Course, and Sonoma. He is, however, yet to land a top-10 finish at an oval in a Cup race.
Van Gisbergen will start Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen from the front row with Ryan Blaney after qualifying in second place. The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.
