Shane van Gisbergen signs multi-year contract with Trackhouse Racing

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:26 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen during the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR rookie Shane van Gisbergen signed a multi-year extension with Trackhouse Racing. SVG, a three-time Supercars champion, will continue competing in the Cup Series in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

Trackhouse Racing gave SVG his first start in NASCAR in Chicago two years ago, which he won in the #91 Chevy, the same car drivers like Formula 1 champ Kimi Raikonnen and multi-Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves wheeled. This year marks the Australian driver's first full-time schedule in the premier series, and so far, he has won three races, all of which were on road courses (Mexico, Chicago, and Sonoma).

The team shared the announcement on X and wrote:

“NEWS: Multiyear contract extension for SVG. The winningest foreign-born driver in (NASCAR) history will remain in The House for years to come.”
With Shane van Gisbergen staying in Trackhouse Racing in the years to come, the Kiwi driver will continue competing alongside teammate Ross Chastain. Their other teammate, Daniel Suarez, is set to leave the team at the end of the 2024 season.

The 36-year-old professional racecar driver has tied the most wins for a rookie in a season. He is also the fastest to earn three wins in NASCAR's modern era (1972-present) and the first New Zealander to achieve the feat.

Thanks to his impressive victories, SVG has secured a spot in his first NASCAR Cup Series Playoff, set to kick off at Darlington Raceway in late August. The postseason features just one road course, Charlotte Motor Speedway, in the Round of 12, where the Kiwi is expected to post a strong result. That is, if he survives the first round (Round of 16).

“I couldn't be happier”: Shane van Gisbergen on his contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen recalled Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks giving him a chance after winning his debut race on the streets of Chicago in 2023. He said his NASCAR career has changed since then, and he's happy about the multi-year extension.

The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver said (via NASCAR):

“I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home.”
“Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin took on me. The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier,” he added.
Shane van Gisbergen drives the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn
Aside from his Cup Series contract, SVG has competed in other series since arriving in the U.S. He ran a full-time season with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series last year. He also won the aforementioned series' race in Windy City with JR Motorsports a month ago.

He entered the GTD Pro class outside NASCAR in the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona (Rolex 24). He drove the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, alongside Connor Zilisch, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating, and finished ninth.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
