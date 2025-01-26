“Wasn’t so fun”: Shane van Gisbergen opens up on ‘difficult’ Rolex 24 Daytona stint

Shane van Gisbergen, who will soon start his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, recently shared his thoughts on his challenging experience during the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona. The New Zealand driver competed in the endurance race as part of the #91 team in the GTD Pro class for Trackhouse Racing. Van Gisbergen joined teammates Connor Zilisch, Ben Keating, and fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin for the event held at the Daytona International Speedway.

The 35-year-old completed a triple stint in the #91 car, driving for an extended period during the demanding 24-hour race. Speaking to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Shane van Gisbergen admitted to struggling with some aspects of the event. While the New Zealander praised the car and appreciated the opportunity to compete, he admitted to not having a whole lot of fun out on the track.

"Yeah, it's a lot of fun to learn another team with TF Sport but then the track outside I think is really cool. But that's been... it's a little difficult, car was really good but having double and triple the left sides wasn't so fun. So I got bullied a bit, but yeah, it is what it is, I kept out of trouble and try again in a few hours," SVG otold Bob Pockrass as shared on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When Pockrass asked him if this experience would in any way help him in the 2025 stock car racing season, the New Zealand driver promptly agreed.

"It's 8 hours of seat time before the preseason so it's awesome just to sharpen up and get a lot of race time and experience new things," SVG added.

The 35-year-old had a successful rookie season in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing and would hope to bring that momentum in his first full Cup Series campaign.

Red Bull will back Shane van Gisbergen in his Cup Series efforts

Red Bull has returned to the NASCAR Cup series to support Shane van Gisbergen in his rookie campaign. The energy drink giant, which previously partnered with SVG in his Supercars career, has announced sponsorship for five of his races in the 2025 season.

These include appearances at iconic tracks such as Sonoma Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

Expressing his gratitude for their continued support, SVG stated that having Red Bull on board makes his NASCAR journey feel even more special. He shared his desire to secure a race win for the Energy Drink giant as a token of appreciation.

Expand Tweet

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull, who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home. I'd love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor, and Trackhouse Racing," Shane van Gisbergen awas quoted by Racer.

Despite this, SVG has maintained that he will not be going into his rookie Cup Series season with any particular championship goals in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback