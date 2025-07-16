Shane van Gisbergen’s road course invincibility challenged by Michael McDowell: “I don’t think he’s unbeatable” 

Michael McDowell, the veteran NASCAR driver, recently shared his take on the growing dominance of Shane van Gisbergen on the road course. While speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the experienced American claimed that SVG is not unbeatable on road courses.

In his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, Shane van Gisbergen has quickly established himself as one of the foremost road course racers. The New Zealand native has an ensemble of layouts, from permanent road courses to street circuits, and he has amassed numerous consecutive victories and praise from competitors and commentators.

Van Gisbergen recently nabbed three straight Cup wins on road courses at Mexico, Chicago, and Sonoma, starting from the pole each time. This feat was last accomplished by Chase Elliott in 2020.

Talking about SVG's recent dominance on the road courses, Michael McDowell said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

"It's that he's a really, really good race car driver, very experienced on road courses and cars that are similar style, and it's what he's done for the last 20 years, and he knows exactly the feel that he needs and the feel that he wants, and you know, he's just that good. I mean, he's just that good, so you know, in my mind, it pushes me to be better. I don't think he's unbeatable."

Michael McDowell entered the 2025 season with Spire Motorsports after seven years at Front Row Motorsports. Known for his strength on road and street courses, it has been some of his best work to date, with a fourth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway and multiple top-5's that prove he is still a competitive driver. Upon moving to Spire, he was able to immediately step into a leadership position, helping to improve the team and develop young talent, while positioning him to be competitive for wins and the playoffs.

Michael McDowell's take on Brad Keselowski’s road course verdict

Brad Keselowski recently voiced his frustration with the growth of road course races in NASCAR, stating that the series was built on oval tracks and should not try to compete with dedicated road series like IMSA. Keselowski, who has struggled on road courses since the NextGen car arrived in 2022, argued that increasing the number from two to six or more annually is excessive, and that NASCAR would be better off focusing on its strengths as an oval-centric series.

Michael McDowell, regarded as a road course specialist, responded candidly to Keselowski’s comments. While speaking on Dirty Mo Media's recent podcast, McDowell pointed out that Keselowski’s struggles are at the heart of his opinion, remarking:

“I think Brad is one of those guys that…when this NextGen car came, the road course stuff was over for him. I mean, you can’t ask a guy that’s not very good at roadcourses if he thinks there should be more road courses.”

The discussion highlights a debate on the number of road courses in NASCAR, following Shane van Gisbergen's recent dominance in the Cup Series.

