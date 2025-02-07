Shane van Gisbergen shuts down doubts with a blunt response to 'good enough for NASCAR' question

Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR on FOX. He opened up about his expectations for the 2025 season and delivered a candid response to the interviewer, setting a tone for the upcoming season.

Hailing from New Zealand, Gisbergen had a successful career in multiple series, including the Supercar Championship. He drove the #97 car and secured three titles in 2016, 2021, and 2022, before venturing into stock car racing. He secured 81 wins, 176 podiums, and 48 pole positions in his 508 starts. He competed in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing and had a successful year.

Shane van Gisbergen had a promising record at road courses, and will even be driving for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series for selected road course events in the 2025 season. Recalling his success on road courses, the interviewer asked him, "Do you have more goals for this year in road courses or ovals?"

The Kiwi driver mentioned he goes racing "without any goals" and just races on the track. He pointed out that he has been following this approach for quite some time and competes on the weekend giving his best.

Continuing further, the interviewer asked:

"Do you feel like your best is good enough here?" [01:42 onwards]

Shane van Gisbergen replied:

"I hope so? Yeah, that's why I'm here. Yeah, I know I can do the job. Yeah, and I know that Justin has been awesome with giving me everything I need to, you know, immerse myself here and learn. And, yeah, it's just time from now. I know I can get there. It'll just how long it's going to take on the oval side."

The New Zealand driver will compete in the Cup Series as a full-time driver for Trackhouse Racing, driving the #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1 alongside teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Shane van Gisbergen expressed his feelings on Red Bull's return amid his NASCAR Cup Series debut

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen and Red Bull have long shared a deep bond. The energy drink giant has backed up the driver since 2016 and witnessed him bagging three Supercar Championship titles.

Red Bull will sponsor the Kiwi driver's #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the 2025 season for a selected few races. Starting from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and the playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

The energy drink giant brand has been absent from NASCAR since 2011, which makes this all the more special. Reflecting upon their return, Shane van Gisbergen wrote:

"Super excited to be racing with wiiings again on my car now with @redbullmotors in @nascar! 👐 They have been great supporters of me back home, so awesome to have them onboard with @TeamTrackhouse! 😀."

The three-time Supercar Championship winner proved himself in the 2024 Xfinity Series, securing three wins, seven top-five, and ten top-ten finishes in his rookie season. However, all his wins came on the road course, and Gisbergen yet has to fill the void of oval supremacy.

