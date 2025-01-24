Shane van Gisbergen’s boss delivers a clear statement on bringing “one of the most powerful brands in the world” aboard at Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen's boss and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks has given a clear message amid bringing Red Bull back to NASCAR's fray. He expressed he is thrilled that his drivers SVG and Connor Zilisch, and the team personnel would get to work with "one of the most powerful brands in the world."

After exiting the pinnacle of stock car racing in 2011, the Milton Keynes-based outfit has re-entered the sport for six Cup Series races, five for SVG, and in Zilisch's debut Premier Level race at the Circuit of The Americas.

Ahead of the iconic collaboration, Marks revealed that bringing Red Bull back in NASCAR was 'near the top' of his list. And now that it has materialized, the 43-year-old expressed his "honor" for the "big win."

Trending

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR. Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company," Marks said via Racer.

"Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world," he added.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the New Zealander is an old acquaintance of Red Bull, being in the family since 2016. However, Zilisch, a Trackhouse development driver and a full-time Xfinity Series racer for JR Motorsports, joined Red Bull in August 2024.

Shane van Gisbergen makes his feelings known amid debut NASCAR race with Red Bull

Shane van Gisbergen and Red Bull have shared three Supercars championships and thus already have a strengthened relationship. However, because of the brand's absence from NASCAR since 2011, SVG couldn't reap Red Bull's support in stock car racing and would mark his debut race with the sponsor.

The energy drink giant will back SVG's #88 Chevy at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, and the playoff race at the Kansas Speedway.

Thus, amid the return of his 'great supporter,' the three-time Xfinity Series race winner expressed his feelings, in a post:

"Super excited to be racing with wiiings again on my car now with @redbullmotors in @nascar! 👐 They have been great supporters of me back home so awesome to have them onboard with @TeamTrackhouse! 😀," Shane van Gisbergen wrote.

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen proved his NASCAR mettle in his debut Cup Series race, the inaugural Chicago Street Course race, acing the road course battle. He then exhibited dominant performance in his rookie Xfinity Series season with Kaulig Racing, clinching three wins, seven top-5s, ten top-10s, and three poles.

Notably, all of SVG's wins have come from a road course, and the New Zealander has yet to fill the big void of Ovals supremacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback