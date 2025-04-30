Shane van Gisbergen trains with his furry friends and invites fans to join WFL charity run in Texas

Shane van Gisbergen recently shared a photo of himself training with his furry friends ahead of the Wings for Life World Run, encouraging and inviting fans to join the charity run in Texas, aimed towards a noble cause on May 4.

Gisbergen can be seen with two of his pet dogs in the picture that he shared online. The charity run features an app through which people can participate in the charity event from all around the world. The platform also pledges to donate all the money obtained from entry fees to spinal cord research. The 35-year-old driver shared the information through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Training with the boys for @WFLWorldRun this weekend! We’ll be doing the app run in Texas, you can join in on May 4, with 100% of the proceeds going to spinal cord research. Sign up at http://wingsforlifeworldrun.com," Gisbergen captioned his post.

The previous edition of the charity run happened in May last year, during which people from 192 different nationalities participated and raised €8.1M for spinal cord injury research.

Shane van Gisbergen will be participating in the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway over the weekend. He finished 29th at the Jack Link's 500 race at Talladega earlier this week. The Trackhouse Racing Team No. 88 driver is currently ranked 35th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 106 points to his name.

Shane van Gisbergen shares thoughts on his journey to NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen moved to NASCAR only two years back after dominating Oceania V8 Supercars, where he went on to win 80 races and three championships as well, distinguishing himself as one of the best drivers in the sport.

NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying - Source: Imagn

The 35-year-old first found his way to NASCAR in 2023, where he stunned everyone in a Cup Series race at Chicago. The driver survived the wet and wild conditions in his debut race and went on to secure a shocking victory, the first by a debuting driver in 60 years.

"I had this opportunity to come race in NASCAR, and it went really well in our first race. It was perfect timing for me to make a career change, I guess. NASCARs are very, very heavy and a lot less nimble – but still just a car in the end," Gisbergen told Red Bull in a recent interview.

Shane van Gisbergen has had a difficult season so far, based on his performances, with just one top-ten finish at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The driver has had an average finishing position of 28 and an average starting position of 29.5 in the first ten races of the season.

