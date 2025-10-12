“She got the worse end of it”: Daniel Suarez discloses his mother suffered a broken collarbone in wife Julia’s scary crash

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez recently featured in an interview with NBC Sports and shared an update on his family members. The accident occurred ahead of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race scheduled for this weekend.

According to NBC Sports, on Monday, Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, was driving a Chevy Blazer on Highway 73 in Iron Station, North Carolina, with her mother and mother-in-law. The incident happened when she slowed down to make a left turn, and a fast-moving vehicle struck the Blazer from behind.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Casey attended the case and revealed that the impact sent Daniel Suarez's family into the oncoming traffic. Following that, the Blazer got into the path of another vehicle. All three members were rushed to the hospital after the crash.

Meanwhile, Randall Scott Goodman Jr. was charged with a registration violation, an inspection violation, and failure to reduce the speed. During the interview, the Trackhouse Racing driver revealed his wife suffered a few bruises and a couple of cuts on her head. However, Piquet's mother had a lot of bruises and a couple of minor injuries. But Suarez's mother, who was sitting in the back, had the worst end of it.

Daniel Suarez described it as a 'scary' situation and stated:

“First of all, I want to thank God for keeping them safe. It was a very scary situation. I was in the middle of my competition meeting when I received the call."

Continuing further, the #99 Chevy driver talked about his mother's injuries:

“My mom, from the back seat, got the worse end of it with bruises and cuts on her face and collarbone broken in a few pieces, but she already had surgery a couple of days ago, and she’s already recovering at home. Being the level of the situation with the accident, we’re pretty lucky that they have, to an extent minor injuries.”

Daniel Suarez is currently competing in his final year with Trackhouse Racing in the 2025 Cup Series. He is set to compete in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12, 2025, with a P17 start.

“I'm not sad for this”: Daniel Suarez shared his emotions on his exit from Trackhouse Racing

In July 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez was featured in an interview with SiriusXM ahead of the Grant Park 165 race. During the interaction, he got candid about his feelings on his departure from Trackhouse Racing and shared his plans.

The 33-year-old driver acquired his full-time seat with the team in 2021. Since then, he has been piloting the #99 Chevy for the team alongside his teammate Ross Chastain in the #1 Chevy. Moreover, the team added one charter this season and signed Shane van Gisbergen for the #88 Chevy team.

Reflecting on his exit, Daniel Suarez claimed to have no hard feelings and stated:

“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment; it's just a change."

The Mexican driver competed in 176 races in the #99 Chevy and secured two wins. Additionally, he amassed 16 top fives, 43 top tens, and one pole position since his debut race with Trackhouse Racing.

