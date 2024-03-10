"She makes it sound so boring": Jamie Little taking over Adam Alexander's responsibilities unnerves NASCAR fans

Fans weren't pleased as broadcaster Jamie Little took over the commentary duties from Adam Alexander during the recent NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards race in Phoenix.

As NASCAR headed to Phoenix for the fourth racing weekend of the season, fans were hit with tragic news when it was announced that Fox Sports host and NASCAR play-by-play commentator Adam Alexander would miss out on the weekend's racing action due to a death in his family.

As a result, Adam Alexander's colleague Jamie Little took over his duties in the commentary booth, covering play-by-play calling duties in both Xfinity and ARCA races.

Little, a seasoned broadcaster in her own right, stepped up to the challenge of filling Alexander's shoes, announcing on her social media platform that she was temporarily taking over his responsibilities. She wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Adam Alexander had a death in the family. I’m just keeping his seat warm and good thoughts for him and his family."

However, fans weren't pleased as Little was announced to take over Alexander's duties. This came after some fans weren't pleased with her performance during the previous weekend's Truck Series race in Las Vegas. NASCAR enthusiasts took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure.

One user commented:

"We could of had so manny [sic.] people better than her in the booth she makes it sound so boring she has like no energy when she calls races."

A second user wrote:

"Prayers for Adam and his family. My tv will now be muted for the Xfinity race."

Meanwhile, a third fan commented:

"I like Jamie but she’s just not good in the booth."

Here are some more fan reactions to Jamie Little's appointment as a replacement for Adam Alexander:

Jamie Little gets slandered over Xfinity race mistakes

Jamie Little's misfortune continued throughout the Phoenix weekend. The dissatisfaction with her commentary reached its peak during a critical moment in the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix, as Chandler Smith clinched a dramatic victory.

Smith clinched the second Xfinity win of his career as a late tire issue cost veteran driver Justin Allgaier a victory. The latter looked set to cross the finish line as he held a two-second lead over Smith. However, a flat left-front tire with five laps to go sent his car into the turn wall.

Smith capitalized on the opportunity to secure his first win of the season. As the race concluded and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver celebrated his triumph, Little inadvertently announced, "Congratulations Justin Allgaier," sparking ridicule and frustration among fans online.

Below are some fan reactions to Jamie Little's unfortunate error:

This, combined with other commentary errors during the race, came after an allegedly lackluster play-by-play performance from Little during last weekend's Truck Series race where Rajah Caruth secured a historic win.