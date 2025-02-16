Kenny Wallace took to his social media account to praise Fox Sports journalist Jamie Little after the latter interacted with US President Donald Trump. The former NASCAR driver hailed the way Little handled Donald Trump's interview when the United States President attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Ad

For the second time in five years, Trump attended the Great American Race on Sunday. He arrived in Florida in Air Force One, and then at the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential motorcade, riding the famous presidential state car limo, the Beast.

During Trump's busy schedule at the 2025 Daytona 500, he took a few minutes to speak to Fox Sports' Jamie Little. As Little hosted the interview with confidence and showed no signs of being nervous, here's how Wallace praised her on the internet.

Ad

Trending

Kenny Wallace from his official X account posted a video, and said,

"Shout out to the great Jamie Little. Man, I mean that's a nervous situation. You're interviewing the President of the United States. Jamie Little, she kicked it out of the ballpark. She's a bad ass. Great job Jamie Little," Wallace said. (0:40)

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the US President made his much-awaited trip to NASCAR's biggest race, the fans cheered for him, the drivers waited in line to meet him. Renowned NASCAR personalities such as Richard Petty and Greg Biffle met Trump and had a short conversation before the 78-year-old President was on his way out.

Donald Trump arrived at the venue with his granddaughter and stayed at the track for nearly two hours. He witnessed the start of the race but left after a while amid the red-flagged session. NASCAR called a caution and red-flagged the race after the downpour started.

Ad

How did Jamie Little interview Donald Trump?

As Donald Trump arrived to attend NASCAR's biggest race at the Daytona International Speedway, he appeared for a short interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little. During the interview, Little asked what made the President of the United States return to the iconic track after five years.

Answering it, Trump said,

"I think it's fantastic. It's great for the country, and our country is doing well again, and we have spirit all over the world again. We brought it back, and it's been less than four weeks. So you'll see what we do and in a little period of time it'll only get better. But this is very exciting."

Ad

Following this, Little asked Trump about lapping the track on his presidential limo. To which, the he replied,

"I'll let you in about two minutes because they're gonna be, they're gonna be going quite quickly I understand."

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump wrapped up his interview by praising the NASCAR drivers. Prior to this visit, the 47th United States President attended the Daytona 500 race back in 2020 and acted as the Grand Marshal that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"