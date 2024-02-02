"She's got so much to say" - Tyler Reddick pokes fiancé Alexa DeLeon for comments in Netflix's 'Full Speed' docuseries

Tyler Reddick certainly has been enjoying the unique perspective offered by Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries. The 23XI Racing driver, courtesy of the new documentary featuring the highest echelon of stock car racing, has recently been able to get a sneak peek into his personal life, particularly the bit he misses during racing.

Drivers during race weekends are invested in the driving portion of their jobs along with their pre and post-race schedules. Family members are often seen witnessing them driving on track, with conversations amongst family members often revolving around their performances.

These conversations are usually missed by every driver. However, Tyler Reddick managed to get a glimpse of what his fiance Alexa DeLeon had to say about his racing technique while he was in the car.

In a recent clip from the NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries, Reddick is seen struggling during the 2023 Cup Series elimination race at Martinsville, with DeLeon chiming in with her advice for the #45 Toyota driver. Asking him to be more aggressive and move people out of his way, Reddick recently reacted to the same in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"I saw that part and I looked at her when she said that and she couldn't help but laugh. It's kind of funny that she was just like, ‘Yeah, just drive through everybody.' She's like, ‘I didn't know your car sucked.' We weren't awful. But we weren't our normal selves. I probably should turn the camera so she can join the Zoom meeting in her PJs since she's got so much to say."

Tyler Reddick is one of several NASCAR Cup Series drivers to give Netflix access to their personal and professional lives for the docuseries. Drivers such as 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace and 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney are also featured in the series.

Tyler Reddick's thoughts on Netflix's 'NASCAR: Full Speed' docuseries

Despite being skeptical about the amount of transparency Tyler Reddick was asked to grant by team owner Denny Hamlin at first, the #45 Toyota Camry driver certainly seems to have warmed up to the idea of being filmed around his house and at the track at times.

Speaking in an interview with Bob Pockrass about what he has heard about the series, Reddick said:

"The more that you could open your doors and bring them around with you as you were doing things, the better job they're going to be able to do telling your story throughout that part of the season. I live it, right? It's pretty compelling to, pay close attention to some of the shots and some of the storytelling that was taking place."

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off this weekend with the 2024 Busch Light Clash on Sunday, February 4, 2024.