William Byron looking forward to "decent success" during upcoming NASCAR Busch Light Clash

Despite making it to the Championship 4 last year, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron was left asking for more during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. With six wins to his name during the season, Byron looked like a legitimate contender for the ultimate prize in the sport, only to fall short during the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

However, heading into the 2024 season, William Byron seems to have found areas to improve as well as steps to take going into what could be another solid championship charge. The #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver recently talked about his chances in the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Kicking off the season with an exhibition-style event, William Byron looks forward to what has been a decent racetrack for him and the #24 crew. Elaborating on the same in an interview with Bob Pockrass, he said:

"I think we’ve had pretty decent success at the Clash in the past. We’ve always made the race and always come in the top 5 or 10. Last year we won the heat race; that was good. Just trying to build on what we’ve done in the past. This is a good place to start hopefully."

Expand Tweet

The Busch Light Clash goes live on February 4, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET.

William Byron believes he and the #24 crew "didn't get the credit they deserved" last season

Going into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with something to prove, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron seems to be ready to take the next jump in performance, which could also lead to his career's next phase.

Expand Tweet

The North Carolina native talked about how he and his team were not credited with as much praise as they deemed acceptable last year and told Bob Pockrass:

"I feel a little chip on our shoulder because I feel like we didn't get the credit we deserved. We're going to go out there and prove some more and hopefully win a bunch of races and run up front and just take it to everybody."

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum would be followed by the regular season kicking off with the famed Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.