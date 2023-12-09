“Sheeeesh”, “Love it”: NASCAR fans react to Alex Bowman’s Ally Racing paint scheme

Hendrick Motorsports has revealed a fresh look of Alex Bowman’s #48 Chevrolet Camaro featuring Ally Financials’ paint scheme for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Bowman’s #48 car was designed by Sean Bull, features all the Ally brand colors (shades of purple, pink, and teal), in a unique almost camouflage-style design. The brand logo is displayed on the hood and both the doors.

After Hendrick Motorsports revealed the paint scheme on their X, formerly Twitter, there were positive reactions from the fans. Most of the fans have loved the new look of Alex Bowman’s car as some fans had a notable response to the unveiling and some called it their favorite Ally scheme till now.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“Sheeeesh”

“Honestly my favorite Ally scheme yet. Wonderful job @seanbulldesign”

“Love it”

"Another gorgeous ride. I have to admit, the first few Ally cars were a bit of a letdown, but the last few years it has consistently been one of the best-looking cars on track. Your design department is definitely "doing it right."”

“Nice, awesome scheme! Really feels like one of those special Ally 400 schemes!”

Alex Bowman reflects on his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2023 Cup season was not fruitful for Alex Bowman as he missed out three races due to injury and was unable to fit 100% before returning and ultimately failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since moving to HMS in 2018.

However, he started solidly, scoring six top-10 finishes in the first seven races of the season. He had only four top-five finishes and finished the season at 20th place in the final championship standings.

Reviewing his season, Bowman said:

“So many bad days, I didn’t have a choice because the way 2023 has gone for me on and off the race track, I had to figure it out. That’s just part of life. Regardless of what the stat sheet shows, I feel like I’ve learned a lot this year and hopefully am better for it.”

Alex Bowman will look to bounce back next season with an aim to claim his first title. It will be a new season with a new paint scheme for him.