Sheldon Creed elaborates on his time at Richard Childress Racing: “Frustration got to me”

Sheldon Creed’s first two full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons with Richard Childress Racing were not up to his expectations, as he went winless in two consecutive seasons. He finished 14th and seventh in the standings in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

After spending two seasons with RCR, Creed has joined Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the #18 Toyota Supra in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR podcast, Sheldon Creed shared his perspective on departing from Richard Childress Racing. He said that his former Xfinity team cost him the wins in the last two seasons and that it was a frustrating and irritating time.

“If you had asked me in August, even September I was going to go back to RCR and really just do the same deal again and I don’t know," Creed said as quoted by on3.com. "I’ve been frustrated the last two years really just not running well and it just gets irritating, right?

"You feel like you’re putting in a lot of work and I felt like I was, I don’t know, I don’t want to say better than the car but it just felt like that was holding me back a lot of the time. I finally think that frustration got to me and I started talking to people."

Sheldon Creed had once made his mind to go back to Truck Series during RCR tenure

The 26-year-old admitted that while he had a tough time at RCR, he has decided to go back to the Truck Series to start winning races again.

Further in the podcast, the 2020 Truck Series champion said:

“I was even considering going back truck racing at some point just cause I was over running how I was and I wanted to go win races again. … And I knew I wanted to go and have a shot at winning races and not just falling into a win or just winning one or two here and there I wanted to go somewhere where I feel like I have a shot winning every week.

"I just felt like it as my time to move on and JGR was going to be a place that I could do that at.”

Sheldon Creed finished runner-up five times in the 2023 Xfinity season and hopes to convert them into victories next season with JGR.